Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

PBS to air ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’ about Fred Rogers

1 reads
Leave a comment

 This June 28, 1989, file photo, shows Fred Rogers as he rehearses the opening of his PBS show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” during a taping in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — With Fred Rogers’ legacy back in the spotlight, PBS wants viewers to remember that public television was the longtime home of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

PBS stations will air the acclaimed documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” as part of the “Independent Lens” showcase.

Rogers’ “powerful” approach to children’s programming is an ongoing influence at PBS, said Paula Kerger, president and CEO of the Public Broadcasting Service.

One direct link: The animated series “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” from creator Angela Santomero and the Fred Rogers Co.

This year is the 50th anniversary of “Mister Rogers” TV debut. An airdate for “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” wasn’t announced.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading PBS to air ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’ about Fred Rogers

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close