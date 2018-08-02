Official who protested Trump clarifies comments about town

HADDAM, Conn. (AP) — A town official in Connecticut who knelt during the Pledge of Allegiance at a meeting to protest President Donald Trump’s policies has apologized for calling the town “fascist and racist.”

The Middletown Press reports Haddam Selectwoman Melissa Schlag appeared on WNPR Wednesday to clarify comments she made to a friend that were recorded. Schlag is heard saying Haddam is “fascist and racist” in the clip .

Schlag acknowledges she made a generalization but says that there are “strong veins of fascism and racism running deep in Haddam.”

The selectwoman says she began kneeling during the pledge earlier this month to protest Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his hard-line stance on immigration and other policies. Schlag says she has received threats over her protest.

