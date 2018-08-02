City Council votes in favor of UPMC Mercy expansion after a controversial community benefits agreement

Amid opposition from local activists Pittsburgh City Council approved UPMC’s expansion plan on Tuesday by a 7-2 vote with council members Deb Gross and Darlene Harris voting against it.

Paul Wood, chief communications officer of UPMC, wrote in a statement: “UPMC appreciates today’s 7-2 City Council vote after their careful consideration. We look forward to moving ahead with construction of the UPMC Vision and Rehabilitation Hospital at UPMC Mercy and continuing our work on initiatives to benefit the Uptown and Hill District neighborhoods and residents.”

UPMC announced a $2 billion expansion in November of last year. Of that, $400 million will go to the new eye care center in Uptown. The new facility will be constructed on a vacant parking lot on UPMC Mercy’s campus.

Two weeks have passed since a public hearing on UPMC’s expansion plan concluded with several Pittsburgh city council members agreeing to delay the approval until a community benefits agreement [CBA] is in place.

Councilman R. Daniel Lavelle announced Monday night that he and UPMC Mercy Hospital reached a deal. The agreement Lavelle presented includes:

