A Proclamation for the Pipers from Mayor Peduto

On July 20, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto gave a proclamation to the 1968 Pittsburgh Pipers basketball team, which won the only professional basketball championship in Pittsburgh history as a member of the American Basketball Association.

