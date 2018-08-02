Sports
Home > Sports

A Proclamation for the Pipers from Mayor Peduto

9 reads
Leave a comment

Pictured above are, from left, Coach Fred Lucas, Mayor Peduto, Bill Neal, and Connie Hawkins League Hall of Famer Bobby Franklin. Pictured below are Mayor Peduto and author Mark Whited. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

On July 20, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto gave a proclamation to the 1968 Pittsburgh Pipers basketball team, which won the only professional basketball championship in Pittsburgh history as a member of the American Basketball Association.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading A Proclamation for the Pipers from Mayor Peduto

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close