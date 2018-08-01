Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

WATCH! Director & Actor Bill Duke Discusses “Black Lightning” with Ramona DeBreaux

3 reads
Leave a comment

WATCH! Director & Actor Bill Duke Discusses “Black Lightning”

WATCH! Director & Actor Bill Duke Discusses “Black Lightning” with Ramona DeBreaux was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading WATCH! Director & Actor Bill Duke Discusses “Black Lightning” with Ramona DeBreaux

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close