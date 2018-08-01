Public Notice 8-1-18

NOTICE
CITY OF PITTSBURGH
Notice is hereby given that the following amendments are being made to the 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 budgets of the City of Pittsburgh’s Community Development Block Grant Program:
PROJECT YEAR ORIGINAL AMOUNT NEW AMOUNT CHANGE +/- ACTIVITY SERVICE AREA
South Highland Ave Bridge 2006 $69,237.31 $66,237.31 -$3,000.00 Public Service Citywide
Demolition of Condemned Buildings 2006 $1,625,000.00 $1,628,000.00 +$3,000.00 Public Service Citywide
Swimming Pool Maintenance 2012 $50,000.00 $48,210.51 -$1,789.49 Public Service Citywide
Demolition of Condemned Buildings 2012 $442,500.00 $444,289.49 +$1,789.49 Public Service Citywide
Construction Management/Inspection 2013 $50,000.00 $49,982.64 -$17.36 Public Service Citywide
Demolition of Condemned Buildings 2013 $250,000.00 $250,017.36 +$17.36 Public Service Citywide
Swimming Pool Maintenance 2014 $100,000.00 $23,509.10 -$76,490.90 Public Service Citywide
Demolition of Condemned Buildings 2014 $200,000.00 $276,490.90 +$76,490.90 Public Service Citywide
Emergency Sheltering 2015 $150,000.00 $85,000.00 -$65,000.00 Public Service Citywide
Demolition of Condemned Buildings 2015 $0.00 $65,000.00 +$65,000.00 Public Service Citywide
Summer Youth Employment Program 2016 $700,000.00 $623,483.92 -$76,516.08 Public Service Citywide
Demolition of Condemned Buildings 2016 $0.00 $76,516.08 +$76,516.08 Public Service Citywide
Summer Youth Employment Program 2017 $700,000.00 $485,242.10 -$214,757.90 Public Service Citywide
Demolition of Condemned Buildings 2017 $0,000.00 $214,757.90 +$214,757.90 Public Service Citywide
The City of Pittsburgh is requesting comments on its proposed use of Community Development Block Grant funds and on the City’s past CDBG performance. Comments may be sent to:
Michael Petrucci
Assistant Director for Community Development
Office of Management and Budget
200 Ross Street, Suite 201
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
It is requested that comments be sent in no later than Thursday, August 16, 2018.