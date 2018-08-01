Public Notice 8-1-18

NOTICE

CITY OF PITTSBURGH

Notice is hereby given that the following amendments are being made to the 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 budgets of the City of Pittsburgh’s Community Development Block Grant Program:

PROJECT YEAR ORIGINAL AMOUNT NEW AMOUNT CHANGE +/- ACTIVITY SERVICE AREA

South Highland Ave Bridge 2006 $69,237.31 $66,237.31 -$3,000.00 Public Service Citywide

Demolition of Condemned Buildings 2006 $1,625,000.00 $1,628,000.00 +$3,000.00 Public Service Citywide

Swimming Pool Maintenance 2012 $50,000.00 $48,210.51 -$1,789.49 Public Service Citywide

Demolition of Condemned Buildings 2012 $442,500.00 $444,289.49 +$1,789.49 Public Service Citywide

Construction Management/Inspection 2013 $50,000.00 $49,982.64 -$17.36 Public Service Citywide

Demolition of Condemned Buildings 2013 $250,000.00 $250,017.36 +$17.36 Public Service Citywide

Swimming Pool Maintenance 2014 $100,000.00 $23,509.10 -$76,490.90 Public Service Citywide

Demolition of Condemned Buildings 2014 $200,000.00 $276,490.90 +$76,490.90 Public Service Citywide

Emergency Sheltering 2015 $150,000.00 $85,000.00 -$65,000.00 Public Service Citywide

Demolition of Condemned Buildings 2015 $0.00 $65,000.00 +$65,000.00 Public Service Citywide

Summer Youth Employment Program 2016 $700,000.00 $623,483.92 -$76,516.08 Public Service Citywide

Demolition of Condemned Buildings 2016 $0.00 $76,516.08 +$76,516.08 Public Service Citywide

Summer Youth Employment Program 2017 $700,000.00 $485,242.10 -$214,757.90 Public Service Citywide

Demolition of Condemned Buildings 2017 $0,000.00 $214,757.90 +$214,757.90 Public Service Citywide

The City of Pittsburgh is requesting comments on its proposed use of Community Development Block Grant funds and on the City’s past CDBG performance. Comments may be sent to:

Michael Petrucci

Assistant Director for Community Development

Office of Management and Budget

200 Ross Street, Suite 201

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

It is requested that comments be sent in no later than Thursday, August 16, 2018.

