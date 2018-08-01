Operation Homefront 22 provides speaking platform for veterans of war

Sometimes, a story must be told.

That’s the premise behind “Veteran X Speaks,” a community engagement series where veterans from all eras are given a platform to share their stories. The events take place at local Carnegie Library locations, and it’s hosted by Eric Howze with Operation Homefront 22.

“I truly believe war veterans are sometimes misunderstood by the general public when they return home,” Howze, himself a war veteran, told the New Pittsburgh Courier. “The biggest misunderstandings…are from landlords, employers and law enforcement.”

Howze said many employers won’t hire veterans, “not only because of physical or mental health issues they have acquired while in combat,” but also the possibility of future deployments. “Not to mention,” Howze added, “some landlords will not lease to veterans because their housing voucher doesn’t pay enough to make it worth their while to accept them.”

The first “Veteran X Speaks” event was held in April at the Carnegie Library in East Liberty. War veteran Hercules “Chico” Butler spoke to about 50 community members about his service during the Korean War, then returning home to Pennsylvania and being arrested and convicted for a murder he says he had nothing to do with. Butler, who has told his story numerous times, including to the New Pittsburgh Courier, was released from prison but has been placed on parole for the rest of his life. Butler, in an interview in February with the Courier, said he fought for years, and is still fighting, for benefits he feels were owed to him by the Veterans Administration.

Butler was present for the second “Veterans X Speaks” event, June 2, at the Carnegie Library in East Liberty, where he signed copies of his book, “Justice Denied.”

Howze said he spoke to community members during the June 2 event about his story—a war veteran who later became homeless in Pittsburgh, to eventually landing on his feet and starting Operation Homefront 22, which assists homeless veterans with tangible and emotional items to help them get back on their feet.

Howze said there will be future “Veteran X Speaks” events, and Operation Homefront 22 is seeking to host its first “Bring a Veteran To School Day” in November, where veterans can share their stories with the youth of Pittsburgh Westinghouse High School.

