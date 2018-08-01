Classifieds
Legal Notices – Estate Notices 8-1-18

Estate of IRENE M. PARKS, Deceased of the Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania No. 03147 of 2018. Janet I. Smith, Administrator, 333 Alamo Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 or to AUBREY H. GLOVER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

 

 

Estate of DOLORES M. VAGUSH, Deceased of South Fayette Township, Pennsylvania No. 04541 of 2018. Sandra Vagush Bodnar, Executor, 311 Mallard Drive, Bridgeville, PA 15017 or to AUBREY H. GLOVER, Atty;, BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Wahington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

 

 

Estate of MR. NATHAN NEVES, Deceased of 129 Park Place Drive, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Estate No. 02-18-04385. Ms. Neline L. Ruttinger of 149 Chestnut Street, Aliquippa, PA, 15001. Administrator c/o Max C. Feldman, Attorney At Law, 1322 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108

