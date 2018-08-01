Legal Notices 8-1-18

FICTITIOUS NAME

REGISTRATION

Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Act of Pennsylvania that an application for registration of a fictitious name (was/will be) filed with the the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of J-SAT Grass Cutting/Landscaping with its principal office or place of business at 2224 Woodstock Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15218. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration are: James Satterfield, 2224 Woodstock Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15218.

ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a corporation is to be or has been incorporated under the Business Corporation Law of 1988, approved December 21, 1988, P.L. 1444, No. 177, effective October 1,1989, as amended.

The name of the proposed corporation is: LF Young Enterprises Inc. And has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at: 6008 Hawthorn Drive, Moon Township, Allegheny County, PA 15108

PETITION NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA, CIVIL DIVISION

The Condemnation by County of Allegheny of the following parcel of land:

G.D. 18-003691

In the Borough of North Braddock, of Heirs of John Andrechak and Catherine Andrechak, Husband and Wife to reconstruct Dookers Hollow Bridge carrying Bell Avenue over O’Connell Boulevard, Parcel 13, designated as tax parcel identification 375-N-115, recorded in Plans – Miscellaneous Book 172, Page 83, 749 square feet of temporary construction easement, estimated just compensation: $500.00.

TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to Sections 307 and 522 of the Pennsylvania Eminent Domain Code, 26 Pa.C.S.A. §§307 and 522, the County of Allegheny will on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. present to the Motions Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Civil Division, a Petition Requesting Order for Possession Upon Condemnor’s Tender of Estimated Just Compensation to the Department of Court Records. The identity of the Motions Judge then presiding can be ascertained in the City County Building located at 414 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 on the date of presentation either in the Department of Court Records/Civil Family Division located on the 1st floor or in the Assignment Room located on the 7th floor. At the time of presentation, the County will request the Court to authorize the payment into Court of the County’s estimate of just compensation, as identified above, and the entry of an Order granting the County possession of the subject property. The County’s Petition including a proposed schedule of distribution and proposed Court Order may be viewed in the Department of Court Records/Civil Family Division prior to the date of presentation. Any moneys which the Court may direct be paid into Court will be held by the Department of Court Records/Civil Family Division until further Order directing payment of said amounts to the Condemnees and/or persons entitled thereto pursuant to 26 Pa.C.S.A. §§ 521 and 522.

Andrew F. Szefi

County Solicitor

PETITION NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA, CIVIL DIVISION

The Condemnation by County of Allegheny of the following parcel of land:

G.D. 18-003718

In the Borough of North Braddock, of William Wynn Heirs and Walter Wynn to reconstruct Dookers Hollow Bridge carrying Bell Avenue over O’Connell Boulevard, Parcel 4, designated as tax parcel identification 375-N-100, recorded in Plans – Miscellaneous Book 172, Page 83, 5,697 square feet of required right-of-way and 3,287 square feet of temporary construction easement, estimated just compensation: $3,400.00.

Andrew F. Szefi

County Solicitor

PETITION NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA, CIVIL DIVISION

The Condemnation by County of Allegheny of the following parcel of land:

G.D. 18-003713

In the Borough of North Braddock, of Romualdo Mendez Heirs to reconstruct Dookers Hollow Bridge carrying Bell Avenue over O’Connell Boulevard, Parcel 8, designated as tax parcel identification 375-N-124 & 375-N-125, recorded in Plans – Miscellaneous Book 172, Page 83, 3,935 square feet of temporary construction easement, estimated just compensation: $600.00.

Andrew F. Szefi

County Solicitor

