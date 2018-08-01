J. Lo to receive Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs

2 reads Leave a comment
The network announced Tuesday that Lopez will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on Aug. 20 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Lopez, who last performed at the VMAs in 2001, will also perform at the show.
The Bronx-bred performer has released multiple hits and memorable, dance-heavy music videos since the late 1990s, including “If You Had My Love,” ″Waiting for Tonight,” ″I’m Real” and “Jenny From the Block.”
Past recipients of the Vanguard award include Madonna, Guns N’ Roses and Beyonce.
Cardi B is the leading nominee with 10. Lopez earned two nods for her Cardi B collaboration, “Dinero,” which also features DJ Khaled.
Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
1. Chris Rock1 of 17
2. Sylvester Stallone & His Wife2 of 17
3. Pharrell Williams3 of 17
4. Kerry Washington4 of 17
5. Rachel McAdams and Michael B. Jordan5 of 17
6. Mindy Kaling6 of 17
7. Andra Day7 of 17
8. The Weeknd8 of 17
9. Kevin Hart (R) with fiancee Eniko Parrish9 of 17
10. Priyanka Chopra10 of 17
11. Lady Gaga11 of 17
12. Sofia Vergara12 of 17
13. Leonardo DiCaprio13 of 17
14. Brie Larson14 of 17
15. Charlize Theron15 of 17
16. Olivia Wilde16 of 17
17. Jennifer Lawrence17 of 17
comments – add yours