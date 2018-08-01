Religion
Home > Religion

Homewood AME Zion Day, Aug. 4

0 reads
Leave a comment

MARY ANN HOWARD, Preacher’s Steward at Homewood AME Zion Church in Homewood, left, informed the New Pittsburgh Courier of the church’s annual Community Day celebration, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the church, 724 N. Homewood Ave. It’s the face-painting, the games, the refreshments, prizes, fellowship and more that brings hundreds to the annual event.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Homewood AME Zion Day, Aug. 4

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close