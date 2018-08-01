Field Negro: Weasels, 3-D guns, and immigration

And now, one of my favorite tweets of the day.

“BREAKING: Manafort trial begins, but questions remain about how to trap a jury of his peers. “

Classic stuff.

Speaking of trump, I see he had to get permission from the NRA to speak out against 3-D guns. Remember all his tough talk after Parkland? Most of us knew that he was lying then, and it was just going to be a matter of time before he was sucking at the tit of the NRA again.

I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense.”

Why do you have to speak to the NRA? 3-D guns?! Are you insane?!

Thing is, the 2nd Amendment gun nuts are already saying that we should leave 3-D guns alone. The right to bear arms will not be compromised, even if they have to download a gun made of plastic. Unbelievable!

Finally, Jesse Watters (the funny looking guy with the big head on FOX), might have inadvertently let out trump’s true intentions when it comes to immigration in this country.

“The Five held a conversation on Monday about President Donald Trump‘s demands that Congress throw support behind an omnibus bill that will provide funding for tougher immigration policies.

When Greg Gutfeld argued that Trump has used the wall as an idea to spark more conversation about border security, Juan Williams countered by arguing that Trump wants to stop immigration altogether, both legal and illegal.