Field Negro: Weasels, 3-D guns, and immigration

7 reads Leave a comment
And now, one of my favorite tweets of the day.
“BREAKING: Manafort trial begins, but questions remain about how to trap a jury of his peers.pic.twitter.com/nLCbA5LVrq“
Classic stuff.
Anyway folks, please be careful out there in social media world. Apparently the Russian troll farms are working overtime to disrupt the upcoming midterm elections. (I already see some on this site.)
They did such a great job getting trump elected that it would definitely be worth another shot to launch another assault on American democracy via the Internet. The stakes are high this time. If they lose the majority in Congress their guy trump could find himself out of a job.
Speaking of trump, I see he had to get permission from the NRA to speak out against 3-D guns. Remember all his tough talk after Parkland? Most of us knew that he was lying then, and it was just going to be a matter of time before he was sucking at the tit of the NRA again.
I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense.”
Why do you have to speak to the NRA? 3-D guns?! Are you insane?!
Thing is, the 2nd Amendment gun nuts are already saying that we should leave 3-D guns alone. The right to bear arms will not be compromised, even if they have to download a gun made of plastic. Unbelievable!
Finally, Jesse Watters (the funny looking guy with the big head on FOX), might have inadvertently let out trump’s true intentions when it comes to immigration in this country.
“The Five held a conversation on Monday about President Donald Trump‘s demands that Congress throw support behind an omnibus bill that will provide funding for tougher immigration policies.
When Greg Gutfeld argued that Trump has used the wall as an idea to spark more conversation about border security, Juan Williams countered by arguing that Trump wants to stop immigration altogether, both legal and illegal.
That’s when Jesse Watters made this statement:
“He wants merit-based,” said Watters. “That would cut legal immigration by bringing in the best and brightest. So we don’t bring in some guy’s uncle from Zimbabwe.”’ [Source]
Got it! So “some guy’s uncle from Zimbabwe” couldn’t be one of the “best and brightest” because he is from that shit hole of a place called Africa, or, for that matter, one of those Third World countries full of brown people.
I am sure that the folks in this link would tend to disagree.
Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
1. Chris Rock1 of 17
2. Sylvester Stallone & His Wife2 of 17
3. Pharrell Williams3 of 17
4. Kerry Washington4 of 17
5. Rachel McAdams and Michael B. Jordan5 of 17
6. Mindy Kaling6 of 17
7. Andra Day7 of 17
8. The Weeknd8 of 17
9. Kevin Hart (R) with fiancee Eniko Parrish9 of 17
10. Priyanka Chopra10 of 17
11. Lady Gaga11 of 17
12. Sofia Vergara12 of 17
13. Leonardo DiCaprio13 of 17
14. Brie Larson14 of 17
15. Charlize Theron15 of 17
16. Olivia Wilde16 of 17
17. Jennifer Lawrence17 of 17
comments – add yours