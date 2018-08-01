Employment Opportunities 8-1-18

STEEL VALLEY

SCHOOL DISTRICT

SUBSTITUTES NEEDED

School Nurses with RN or LPN, Teachers all subject areas, Secretaries, Paraprofessionals, Cafeteria Workers and Custodians for the 2018-2019 school year. Send letter of interest and resume to HRsupport@steelvalleysd.org or pick up an application in the Business Office, 220 East Oliver Road, Munhall 15120. EOE

CHIEF UNITED STATES

PROBATION OFFICER

The United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania is seeking a qualified individual for the full-time career position of Chief Probation Officer located in Pittsburgh, PA. The Chief Probation Officer administers and manages the daily operations of the U.S. Probation Office. The Chief Probation Officer is a Court Unit Executive who operates under the direction of the Chief Judge and the court. The position has an annual salary range of $145,914 – $194,331. The United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania is one of three federal judicial districts in Pennsylvania. The Western District of Pennsylvania is made up of 25 of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania. For a detailed position description, including representative duties, required and preferred qualifications, and instructions on how to apply, visit the court’s website at

http://www.pawd.uscourts.gov/employment

The Court is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

CAMPUS POLICE OFFICER

Seton Hill University has immediate full time opening. Requirements include: high school diploma or equivalent, current First Aid and CPR/AED certifications, valid driver’s license, certification under PA Act 120, (MPOETC) or equivalent state certification. Candidate must be able to communicate effectively, verbally and in writing, in person and by telephone. Must be able to operate a motor vehicle, handle situations that involve physical strength and agility and deal with heights. Requirements include working various shifts including weekends, emergencies, special campus events, and holidays. Submit resume and cover letter to: Director of Public Safety, Seton Hill University, 1 Seton Hill Drive 189K, Greensburg, PA 15601. AA/EOE

APPLICATIONS ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE POSITION OF

POLICE OFFICER – ALTOONA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Applications for Police Officer for the City of Altoona may be obtained from the Human Resources Department at City Hall, 1301 – 12th Street, Suite 301, Altoona, PA, weekdays between 8:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. Applicants or their designees must file completed, NOTARIZED applications with accompanying documentation NO LATER THAN NOON ON THURSDAY, August 30, 2018. Return IN PERSON OR BY MAIL to:

Human Resources Department

Altoona City Hall

1301 – 12th Street, Suite 301

Altoona, PA 16601-3491

A $25.00 processing fee (check or money order) must be paid at the time the application is filed. Applications that are incomplete for any reason will not be accepted, and will be returned to the applicant. Falsification, concealment or misrepresentation of material fact on the application form may result in disqualification. All previous applicants will be required to reapply and repeat the entire application process in order to be considered for

employment.

REQUIREMENTS:

•Must pass a physical agility test scheduled for Saturday, September 8, 2018, at 8:00 A.M., in Altoona.

•Must pass a written Civil Service Test to be administered on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at 8:30 A.M., in Altoona.

•Must have successfully completed a Pennsylvania Act 120 basic training program, or successfully complete a Pennsylvania Act 120 basic training program prior to the end of 2018.

•Must be 21 years of age on or before the date of employment.

•Must be a United States citizen.

•Must have graduated from an accredited high school or have a Graduate Equivalency Diploma

(G.E.D.) acceptable to the Commission.

•Must be licensed to operate a motor vehicle in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

•Must be of high moral character and free of felony or misdemeanor convictions.

•Must be physically and mentally fit for the full duties of a Police Officer.

•Must submit to a Computerized Voice Stress Analysis (CVSA).

•Must agree to psychological and physical examinations if offered

employment.

Starting salary: $43,073.43

The City of Altoona is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Co-Teachers for

Elementary School K-5

One-On-One Behavioral Specialist for

Elementary School K-5

Send in all 3 Clearances, Resume and cover letter to Urban Academy Pittsburgh Charter school 437 Turrett Street Pgh, PA 15206

No Phone calls

Transportation Travel Demand Modeler

Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission seeks technical specialist with strong background in travel demand modeling, database development and data analysis. Experience with demographic, economic, and transportation demand forecasting models. Masters degree in Geography, Engineering, Information Science, or related fields with minimum of two years experience.

Details at www.spcregion.org

EEO/AA/M/F/Vet/

Disability Employer

School Security Officer

The Avonworth School District is seeking to fill two armed School Security Officer positions beginning with the 2018-2019 school year. Visit avonworth.k12.pa.us/HumanResources.aspx for job description and further details.

EOE

Development Associate

California University of Pennsylvania seeks to hire a Development Associate. This individual builds relationships with prospects and donors toward solicitations of $10,000 and above. A bachelor’s degree is required. For a detailed job description, position requirements and instructions for application, visit http://www.calu.edu; click on Employment, then Staff Positions. All applicants must apply online.

Integrity, Civility and Responsibility are the official core values of

California University of Pennsylvania.

Cal U is M/F/V/D/AA/EEO.

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT (F/T)

JFCS PITTSBURGH Is looking for an Administrative Assistant to welcome and orient clients and visitors from around the world as they enter our Squirrel Hill facility. Must enjoy a fast-paced environment and have an upbeat and organized approach to the work of answering phone, directing calls and welcoming visitors.

The Administrative Assistant is the person who greets all callers and visitors to the agency. As such the individual sets the tone as to how people will be treated by JFCS by being helpful, courteous and positive at all times. This individual conveys the vision of JFCS in their actions that we are a caring community where people have the opportunity to reach their potential and staff help them through life’s changes and challenges. To view the full job description, visit https://www.jfcspgh.org/category/join-our-team

To apply for this position email cover letter and resume to jobs@jfcspgh.org with “Administrative Assistant” in the subject line.

Software Developer

Port Authority is seeking a Software Developer to develop, test, maintain and support the company’s Internet and Intranet sites, enhance communication and reduce redundancy within the company.

Job requirements include:

•High School Diploma or GED.

•BA/BS Degree in Computer Science or related field. Related experience may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of three (3) years’ experience with .NET, HTML, XML, jQuery/JavaScript and CSS and SQL.

•Proven experience developing web applications using the Software Development Life Cycle.

•Experience with Visual Studio.

•Effective and professional communication skills.

•Experience with Windows desktop and server environments.

Preferred attributes:

•Experience with IIS web services, SSL, application deployment and server management and configuration using a VMware server environment.

•Experience with MVC.

•Experience with responsive web design.

•Experience with Microsoft SharePoint development.

•Experience with Nintex forms workflow or similar workflow software.

•Experience with Microsoft SQL Server.

•Experience with TFS, GIT or other source control systems.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Amy Giammanco

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

AGiammanco@portauthority.org

EOE

ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES COORDINATOR

The Administrative Services Coordinator is an integral position within Rivers of Steel, handling many of the day-to-day functions of the office, the staff, and the visitors and patrons of the organization. The Administrative Services Coordinator provides operational support for the organization, including bookkeeping, human resources, grants administration, contracted services, and general administrative support. The position reports to and involves working with the Director of Administration to address issues and questions related to office management, invoices, deposits, payroll, benefits, grants, and other financial and administrative tasks.

See the full description with application requirements at:

https://www.riversofsteel.com/_uploads/files/AdminSerCoord-AD%20COPY%20(1).pdf

POLICE OFFICERS

CITY OF ALIQUIPPA

Qualified persons are invited to apply to the City of Aliquippa Civil Service Commission to take competitive examinations leading to eligibility for appointment as a Police Officer in the City of Aliquippa Police Department. An application form may be obtained beginning July 30, 2018 at the City Building, 581 Franklin Avenue, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Completed applications must be returned by 4:00 PM, August 10, 2018, with a $35.00 non-refundable application fee payable to the City of Aliquippa.

REQUIREMENTS: At the time of application applicants are required to be Act 120 Certified or have successfully completed Act 120 Training with the State Exam successfully completed by date of conditional hire, have a high school diploma or GED, be a minimum of 18 years of age, hold a valid motor vehicle operator’s license issued by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, be a U.S. Citizen and be physically and mentally fit to perform duties of a police officer. Successful applicants must meet all other Civil Service requirements.

Women and Minorities Are

Encouraged to Apply. EOE

STEEL VALLEY

SCHOOL DISTRICT

Immediate opening for special education teacher with elementary certification. Certifications required: Special Education K-12 or Special Education K-8 and dual certification of Elementary. Deadline is August 8, 2018. Send letter of interest, resume, PA Standard application, certificate, transcripts and Acts 34, 114 and 151 clearances to HRsupport@steelvalleysd.org. EOE

ERP Application Systems Developer

Port Authority is seeking an ERP Application Systems Developer to design, planning, coding, testing, and delivery of required functional and technical specifications and designs in order to meet business requirements and departmental standards.

Job requirements include:

•BS Degree in Computer Science from an accredited school or related discipline. Related experience may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of two (2) years of programming experience. Thorough understanding of SQL, development tools and reporting tools.

•Professional and effective communication skills.

•Ability to be flexible and adapt to change.

Preferred attributes:

•Functional/technical knowledge of PeopleSoft Financials, PeopleSoft HCM, or related ERP.

•Experience with web services or PeopleSoft Integration Broker.

•Knowledge of web architecture.

•Experience with PeopleTools or other ERP development tools

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Amy Giammanco

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

AGiammanco@portauthority.org

EOE

