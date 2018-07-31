The Courier celebrates the 2018 Graduates! (pics, bios)

CELEBRATING THE 2018 GRADUATES!

JOHN HARVEY COLE

SETON HILL UNIVERSITY

John Harvey Cole, pictured at left, is a past graduate of Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh. He is now a 2018 graduate of Seton Hill University with B.S. degree in Biology. He has been accepted into the UPMC’s Cytotechnology program which begins in July. John aspires to be a medical doctor and hopes to contribute his talents to helping others. He is standing with his brother, “Trey,” who graduated from Seton Hill University last year.

DEAN GARLAND JR.

CITY CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL

Congratulations. As you continue your journey on the road of life, maintain your determination and focus, and you will succeed. Your goals and dreams will become realities. Your efforts, to help those less fortunate than you, are commendable. We love you and wish you the best.

From Grandma and Poppy

NAZARETH COLLEGE AND CAREER PREP HIGH SCHOOL

On June 7, 2018 Nazareth College and Career Prep high school celebrated the graduation of its first senior class. Founded in 2014, the independent, Catholic high school uses a STEM-focused, project-based curriculum and four-year internship program to bridge the education-to-employment skills gap for students of all backgrounds. Members of the class of 2018 have been accepted into 38 different colleges and universities, trade schools, trade apprenticeships and direct career opportunities.

DR. LAYANA BIGLOW

GEORGE’S UNIVERSITY OF LONDON

Dr. Layana Biglow, along with her brother, is a proud graduate of Pittsburgh Public Schools. They both were also recipients of the Pittsburgh Promise scholarship while undergraduates. After graduating from Pittsburgh Perry Traditional Academy, and from the University of Pittsburgh, Dr. Biglow earned her medical degree from St. George’s University of London, and Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington, West Virginia. Dr. Biglow is currently an Internal Medicine intern at Cabell-Huntington Hospital, and she plans to pursue a career in hematology/oncology medicine.

ROSSLIN WATSON

SERRA CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

Rosslin Watson, a highly-motivated academic scholar, graduated with honors from Serra Catholic High School. She excelled on the court as a member of the Girls Basketball Team. She has received numerous academic recognitions and is a member of the National Honor Society. Rosslin looks forward to the academic challenges that await, and will enter Allegheny College in Meadville, Pa. with the vision of being in the graduating class of 2022 and receiving an undergraduate degree in Pre-Medicine.

TYRELL MINNIEFIELD

TAYLOR ALLDERDICE HIGH SCHOOL

Tyrell Minniefield graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School with honors. While at Allderdice, Tyrell served as Secretary of the African American Centers for Advanced Studies Executive Committee. He was also a captain of the 2017 City League Champion Dragons football team and earned City League Player of the Year. Tyrell will attend Clarion University this fall, where he will study Engineering while playing football. He would like to thank his family for all the love and support as he begins his next chapter.

BRIDGETT ANDERSON

BARACK OBAMA ACADEMY OF INTERNATIONAL STUDIES

Bridgett graduated from Barack Obama Academy of International Studies on June 10, 2018. She will be attending Lincoln University this fall and is going to be a nurse. Bridge, it’s such an honor being your father. I am so proud of all you’ve accomplished thus far and look forward your future. Words cannot express how proud I am to have you as my daughter. Congratulations, Bridge!! – Love, Dad

