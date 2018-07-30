National
Rep John Lewis, civil rights icon, released from hospital

In this May 24, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. John Lewis walks in a procession during Harvard University commencement exercises in Cambridge, Mass.  (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Lewis’ spokeswoman, Brenda Jones, said in an emailed statement that Lewis left the hospital a day after he was admitted for “routine observation.”

“All tests have been completed, and doctors have given him a ’clean bill of health,” Jones said in the statement. “He thanks everyone who shared their thoughts, prayers and concerns during his stay.”

Lewis, a Democrat, played a key role in the civil rights movement and marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965 in Selma, Alabama. He was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, led by King Jr., who engineered one of the greatest moral protests in history.

Lewis was best known for leading some 600 protesters in the 1965 Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. At the head of the march, Lewis was knocked to the ground and beaten by Alabama state troopers. His skull was fractured. Televised images forced the country’s attention on racial oppression in the South.

A veteran Democratic congressman from Atlanta, he won his first U.S. House term in 1986.

