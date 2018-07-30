Mentoring Tahlia’s ambition: How mentors can turn despondence into purpose.

Tahlia Smith, 18, met her mentor Terri Shields, Hazelwood resident, in 2016 at JADA House, a local faith-based social ministry. They talked about having a personal strategic plan for life and developing positive self-talk. Tahlia believes JADA House is the reason she’s back on the right path. Shields is executive director of JADA House. (Photo by Heather Mull/PublicSource)

W

hen Tahlia Smith entered high school in 2014, she was under the impression that high school was the place where teenagers learn how to become real adults. She was excited. She imagined she would learn how to develop a career and fill out her income taxes. Her teachers would be master thought facilitators. And she would undergo serious preparation for her future, both personal and professional.

Her actual experience in high school fell far short of that.Classes intended to introduce her to experiments in science and literary classics fell flat. Little of the material felt relevant to her goals or what she was experiencing as a 14-year-old girl living in Pittsburgh. Now 18, Tahlia recalls feeling like the structure of high school restricted her from pursuing her dreams of practicing law or becoming an author or journalist. READ MORE AT: https://www.publicsource.org/mentoring-tahlias-ambition-how-mentors-can-turn-despondence-into-purpose/

