John Lewis Officially Released From The Hospital

The 78-year-old fell ill over the weekend.

Everyone had a scare this weekend when it was reported Georgia’s Democratic Rep. John Lewis was hospitalized in Atlanta. However, good news: the rights icon has officially been released.

CNN.com reports he left the hospital Sunday evening with a “clean bill of health.” Lewis’ spokeswoman, Brenda Jones, said in a statement, “All tests have been completed. He thanks everyone who shared their thoughts, prayers and concerns during his stay.”

Reportedly, the 78-year-old lawmaker was on a flight from Detroit when he started feeling dizzy and sweaty. He was expected to appear at an Atlanta event but could not attend. As of now, there are no other details as to why he was hospitalized.

As a young activist and leader of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), in March 1965, Lewis worked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to lead a voting rights march in Selma, Alabama. In 1986, he was elected to Congress representing Georgia’s 5th Congressional District. In February of 2011, he was honored for his role in the civil rights movement by President Barack Obama who presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

It is good to hear that Lewis is on the mend. There is still so much work to do, especially with this insane administration, and the nation needs his leadership.

