Field Negro: Shooting the messenger.

It would be really refreshing if folks started taking ownership of their racism and ignoranc e, whether it’s now or in their past. I know it’s not politically correct to be perceived as a racist these days, but let’s face it, for many of you racism is so….well… a part of you.

Let’s take the case of trump’s former mouthpiece, Sean Spicer.

Recently at a book tour stop in Rhode Island, a man who is allegedly one of Spicer’s old classmates in high school, approached him and accused him of calling him the n-word when they were back in school.

‘“Sean, I was a day student at [Portsmouth] Abbey, too, with you,” Lombard said.

“Hey,” Spicer replies. “Yes, how are you?”

You don’t remember that you tried to fight me?” Lombard said. “But you called me a [n-word] first.”‘

Now I don’t know if what the man is saying is true or not, and, quite frankly, we might never know. What I do know is that Spicer was so upset at the AP for reporting the story that he is threatening legal action. Imagine that. He is threatening legal action against a news outlet for reporting a story that actually happened. The man did accuse Spicer of calling him the n word at the book tour event, right? So how is the AP being “reckless” for reporting it? Am I missing something?

Anyway, Spicer might or might not be a racist, but judging from her tweets, the wife of trump’s new deputy director of communications certainly is. Mrs. Shine has a long history of tweeting racist things. Of course she tried to delete the tweets, but to no avail.

Sadly, this too shall pass (it already has), and her husband is now comfortably by the president’s side, calling the shots and banning reporters who he thinks are hostile to the president. (Wouldn’t it be nice of wingnuts loved the First Amendment to the Constitution like they love the second one?) Frankly, I am surprised that other like minded folks on team trump chose to resign. It’s not like trump would hold their racism or racist past against them. Mr. trump has made a calculation to embrace these types of people, and so far it has been paying off for him. He has a solid base who will not leave his side no matter what, and he is counting on folks who would’t dare embrace him publicly to go into that voting booth and go with their gut. It’s not the same as calling a classmate the n word, but it has the same impact without all the scrutiny.

Finally, does anyone know why Mr. trump is so angry at Bob Mueller, and why he had this latest twitter meltdown over him? It’s a rhetorical question. We know why. With Michael Cohen about to sing like Aretha, and the feds getting more aggressive every day, Mr. trump is feeling the heat, and this is his way of lashing out.

“’Is Robert Mueller ever going to release his conflicts of interest with respect to President Trump, including the fact that we had a very nasty & contentious business relationship, I turned him down to head the FBI (one day before appointment as S.C.) & Comey is his close friend” Trump asked in a post.

“Also, why is Mueller only appointing Angry Dems, some of whom have worked for Crooked Hillary, others, including himself, have worked for Obama….And why isn’t Mueller looking at all of the criminal activity & real Russian Collusion on the Democrats side-Podesta, Dossier?”‘ [Source]

Those are not the tweets of an innocent man.