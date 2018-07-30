Ethnic African athlete latest injured in Italy racism cases

6 reads Leave a comment
Italy’s anti-migrant Interior Minister Matteo Salvini dismissed as “nonsense” concerns Monday about a “racism emergency in Italy.”
Discus thrower Daisy Osakue, who was born in Italy to Nigerian parents and competes on Italy’s national track-and-field team, thinks she was mistaken for one of the African prostitutes who work on the street she was crossing early Monday in Turin. Osakue, 22, needs surgery to remove eggshell from her eye.
At least recent six attacks are under investigation for possible racist motives. In one, a Roma baby was paralyzed when shot by an Italian on his balcony in Rome.
