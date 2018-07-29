Teresa Says…Press on, girl! Enjoy the journey when things don’t go as planned

As women, we are planners. We plan ev-ery-thing. Think about it. From the time we were in our white, fluffy, flowered dresses, accented with our lace print tights, and cute ruffle socks (you know, the kind of fashion we wore on Easter Sunday), we planned our wedding, and had ideas for our picture-perfect family. If by chance, you didn’t plan your wedding, I know at some point in your life you’ve planned a vacation, had a plan for your career path, you’ve mapped out a strategic business plan, and at the least, you’ve planned what you were going to wear weeks before an event. The point is that at one time or another, we have all had a vision, made a decision, or arranged something in advance, hoping to achieve a specific outcome. When doing so, we believe in it, and give no second thoughts of its successful manifestation, because we are sure that our plans will come to pass.

But, what happens when things don’t go as planned?

More often than we care to admit or even think about, our life plans take a detour. So, what do you do? If you’re anything like me, when things don’t go as planned regarding unexpected occurrences from my dinner meal turning out less than delicious, to a business deal going downhill, almost inevitably, discouragement sets in, mixed with a little bit of anger, sadness, and even frustration. Maybe you’re in a season of life right now where you know exactly what I’m talking about. You’ve been praying for a husband, and you were all good while “Living Single in a ‘90s kind of world,” but now all your girls have a ring on their finger and you’re wondering when you’ll be next. Perhaps you’ve planned to climb the professional corporate ladder, but purpose and passion came knocking at your door, and you’ve decided to answer the call to entrepreneurship so it’s taking you a little longer to hit six-figures than what you’ve originally planned. Whatever your plan was, life had something else in store for you. When things don’t go as planned, we must choose to believe that the new path we find ourselves traveling has great purpose.

Here’s three quick mind-shifting tips to remember when things in your life don’t go as planned.

1. Keep your eye on the prize. Life’s detours are not denials, view them as purposeful pauses, because they prepare you for your destiny.

2. Alternate plans oftentimes serve as protection. They protect you from unseen, underestimated, or overlooked pain. That’s right, at times when things don’t go as planned, you’ve just received a blessing in disguise.

3. Trust the process. While it may appear as though your life is halted, you must keep in mind that even diamonds go through a process before they make their debut to the world. So, keep enjoying your life’s journey and know that the plan mapped out for you is designed to make your light shine bright, just like that diamond!

Press on girl! Enjoy this season of your life. Keep on walking with your head high, knowing that everything is working together for your good and greater purpose!

(Teresa Renee Hunt is a Pittsburgh-based life-makeover strategist, motivational speaker, and educator who empowers her audience to live with intention, make purposeful decisions, and overcome personal hindrances so they can experience the reality of their dreams. Follow her on Facebook by searching “Teresa Renee Hunt” or at teresareneehunt.com.)

