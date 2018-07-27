Pittsburgh Opera announces Michael Braxton as director of development

Pittsburgh Opera is pleased to announce veteran fund-raiser Michael Braxton as the new director of development.

Braxton brings a wealth of experience to this crucial position. A former attorney with Reed Smith and other firms, Braxton spent over 14 years in increasingly senior positions within Carnegie Mellon University’s University Advancement department. Most recently, he was their Senior Director of Development, where he managed fundraising staff for three strategic academic initiatives across the university. In addition, Braxton was responsible for cultivating philanthropic relationships with major donors who support these areas.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity,” said Braxton. “Pittsburgh Opera is one of Pittsburgh’s cultural gems and recognized nationally for its programming. I look forward to enhancing the Opera’s philanthropic efforts so that they can continue to flourish.”

“This season is our 80th,” said Pittsburgh Opera General Director Christopher Hahn. “More than ever, philanthropy plays a crucial role in our ability to fulfill our mission of creating live opera at the highest standards of artistic excellence and ensuring opera is accessible to everyone in the region. We are thrilled to invite Michael to join our team.”

Braxton holds an A.B in economics from Princeton University, and a J.D. from Columbia Law School.

