Meghan McCain Came For Soledad O’Brien And Failed Miserably

Meghan McCain recently had a breakdown on national television over the term Democratic Socialism, which has gotten more popular due to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez winning the Democratic primary in New York’s 14th congressional district. The View co-host ranted, “The problem with socialism, in the words of Margaret Thatcher, is: at a certain point, you run out of spending other people’s money. Venezuela, one of the richest countries in the world in the 70s — now the average Venezuelan has lost 24 pounds because they’re starving to death! Ninety percent of the country is living in poverty. This is what I need from her. Name one country [where] socialism has ever worked.”

Fortunately, Joy Behar brought up several countries where socialism has worked: Canada, Finland, Norway (you know, the country Trump loves) and more. Watch below:

I had a lot of fun watching Meghan McCain completely melt down at the thought of Democratic Socialists coming for her inherited wealth pic.twitter.com/IFBkTKL4K6 — 𝕕𝕠𝕣𝕤𝕖𝕪 (@dorseyshaw) July 24, 2018

See Also: Papa John’s CEO Resigns After Condemning NFL Anthem Protests

Award-winning and respected journalist Soledad O’Brien saw Meghan’s breakdown and posted on Twitter — without even tagging McCain — “Full on freak out.”

Full on freak out https://t.co/rVl5HogBur — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 25, 2018

Meghan, who clearly must be searching for her name, responded to O’Brien by saying, “Get a life” and babbling about her future grandkids. See below:

Get a life Soledad – I’m passionate and don’t want my grandkids growing up in a socialist nation. https://t.co/qnYyREZUct — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 25, 2018

Meghan, who has been rich and famous for years and is probably afraid of her inherited wealth being taxed, got a nice tongue lashing from O’Brien, “I have a (busy!) life—four kids, run a small business, anchor some tv shows, been an award winning journalist for a minute.” She continued, “Watch you’re video. You were having a full-fledged freak out. It undermined your argument. You should work on that.”

Hi @MeghanMcCain ! I have a (busy!) life—four kids, run a small business, anchor some tv shows, been an award winning journalist for a minute (not to brag ❤️). Watch you’re video. You were having a full-fledged freak out. It undermined your argument. You should work on that. https://t.co/yDUFjQ6QE3 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 25, 2018

Clearly, Meghan knew she wasn’t going to win in a battle with a woman who has worked hard for all of her success and isn’t the offspring of a Senator who reportedly receives more money from the NRA than any other Senator. Meghan weakly responded with, “Haters gonna hate.”

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Meghan McCain Came For Soledad O’Brien And Failed Miserably was originally published on newsone.com