Meghan McCain Came For Soledad O’Brien And Failed Miserably

Meghan McCain recently had a breakdown on national television over the term Democratic Socialism, which has gotten more popular due to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez winning the Democratic primary in New York’s 14th congressional district. The View co-host ranted, “The problem with socialism, in the words of Margaret Thatcher, is: at a certain point, you run out of spending other people’s money. Venezuela, one of the richest countries in the world in the 70s — now the average Venezuelan has lost 24 pounds because they’re starving to death! Ninety percent of the country is living in poverty. This is what I need from her. Name one country [where] socialism has ever worked.”
Fortunately, Joy Behar brought up several countries where socialism has worked: Canada, Finland, Norway (you know, the country Trump loves) and more. Watch below:
See Also: Papa John’s CEO Resigns After Condemning NFL Anthem Protests
Award-winning and respected journalist Soledad O’Brien saw Meghan’s breakdown and posted on Twitter — without even tagging McCain — “Full on freak out.”
Meghan, who clearly must be searching for her name, responded to O’Brien by saying, “Get a life” and babbling about her future grandkids. See below:
Meghan, who has been rich and famous for years and is probably afraid of her inherited wealth being taxed, got a nice tongue lashing from O’Brien, “I have a (busy!) life—four kids, run a small business, anchor some tv shows, been an award winning journalist for a minute.” She continued, “Watch you’re video. You were having a full-fledged freak out. It undermined your argument. You should work on that.”
Clearly, Meghan knew she wasn’t going to win in a battle with a woman who has worked hard for all of her success and isn’t the offspring of a Senator who reportedly receives more money from the NRA than any other Senator. Meghan weakly responded with, “Haters gonna hate.”
SEE ALSO:
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot
This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 93
2.Source:Getty 2 of 93
3.Source:Getty 3 of 93
4.4 of 93
5.Source:Getty 5 of 93
6.6 of 93
7.Source:Getty 7 of 93
8.8 of 93
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 9 of 93
10.Source:Getty 10 of 93
11.Source:Getty 11 of 93
12.12 of 93
13.Source:Getty 13 of 93
14.14 of 93
15.Source:Getty 15 of 93
16.16 of 93
17.Source:Getty 17 of 93
18.18 of 93
19.Source:Getty 19 of 93
20.20 of 93
21.Source:Getty 21 of 93
22.22 of 93
23.Source:Getty 23 of 93
24.24 of 93
25.Source:Getty 25 of 93
26.26 of 93
27.Source:Getty 27 of 93
28.28 of 93
29.Source:Getty 29 of 93
30.30 of 93
31.Source:Getty 31 of 93
32.32 of 93
33.Source:Getty 33 of 93
34.34 of 93
35.Source:Getty 35 of 93
36.36 of 93
37.Source:Getty 37 of 93
38.38 of 93
39.Source:Getty 39 of 93
40.40 of 93
41.Source:Getty 41 of 93
42.42 of 93
43.43 of 93
44.Source:Getty 44 of 93
45.45 of 93
46.Source:Getty 46 of 93
47.47 of 93
48.48 of 93
49.49 of 93
50.Source:Getty 50 of 93
51.Source:Getty 51 of 93
52.52 of 93
53.Source:Getty 53 of 93
54.54 of 93
55.Source:Getty 55 of 93
56.56 of 93
57.Source:Getty 57 of 93
58.58 of 93
59.Source:Getty 59 of 93
60.60 of 93
61.61 of 93
62.Source:Getty 62 of 93
63.63 of 93
64.Source:Getty 64 of 93
65.65 of 93
66.Source:Getty 66 of 93
67.67 of 93
68.Source:Getty 68 of 93
69.Source:Getty 69 of 93
70.70 of 93
71.71 of 93
72.Source:Getty 72 of 93
73.73 of 93
74.Source:Getty 74 of 93
75.75 of 93
76.76 of 93
77.Source:Getty 77 of 93
78.78 of 93
79.Source:Getty 79 of 93
80.80 of 93
81.81 of 93
82.Source:Getty 82 of 93
83.Source:Getty 83 of 93
84.Source:Getty 84 of 93
85.Source:Getty 85 of 93
86.Source:Getty 86 of 93
87.Source:Getty 87 of 93
88.Source:Getty 88 of 93
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 93
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 93
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 93
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 93
93. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 93 of 93
Meghan McCain Came For Soledad O’Brien And Failed Miserably was originally published on newsone.com