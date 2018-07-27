Malesia Dunn named executive director of PPG Foundation

Pittsburgh-based PPG announced Malesia Dunn has been appointed executive director of the PPG Foundation and corporate global social responsibility.

She succeeds Sue Sloan, who is retiring, effective Aug. 1. The PPG Foundation granted $1.4 million to local nonprofits last year and $10.5 million worldwide.

Dunn previously was director of external communications at Colonial Pipeline Co. and, before that, was director of communications for the North American business of GlaxoSmithKline, based in Pittsburgh, for 15 years.

At PPG, Dunn will lead strategy and management of the company’s global community engagement activities, through the PPG Foundation in the U.S., and the Global Charitable Contributions program, which reaches across five global regions. She will also lead PPG’s Colorful Communities program.

