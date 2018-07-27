Anne Hathaway dedicates post to slain woman

6 reads Leave a comment
NEW YORK (AP) — Anne Hathaway calls the fatal stabbing of a young Black woman at a subway station in Oakland, California, unspeakable while condemning White privilege.
Authorities say a White 27-year-old parolee faces charges in the July 22 death of Nia Wilson. Prosecutors are still investigating if John Cowell was motivated by hate.
Hathaway wrote on her Instagram account: “White people – including me, including you – must take into the marrow of our privileged bones the truth that ALL Black people fear for their lives DAILY in America.”
The Academy Award-winning actress wrote White people don’t have the “equivalence for this fear of violence.” She says they must ask themselves how “decent” they are in their actions.
Cowell’s family says he has suffered from mental illness and failed to receive proper treatment.
