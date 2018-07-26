Religion
Second Baptist Church of Homestead announces ‘Mime and Comedy’ and Vacation Bible School

BELOVED PASTOR AND FIRST LADY—Jean Turner and Rev. Donald P. Turner, pastor of Second Baptist Church of Homestead. (Photo by J.L. Martello)

Lorene Skipwith of Second Baptist Church in Homestead has informed the New Pittsburgh Courier of two upcoming events happening at the church, 108 W. 12th Ave.

An afternoon of “Mime and Comedy” will occur, Aug. 4, at 3 p.m, featuring Clark Memorial Baptist Church, Brother’s Keeper, First Antioch Baptist Church of Greensburg, Touch of Wisdom Family and Friends Outreach, Sharaj Washington of Macedonia Baptist Church, Patrick Slade of Second Baptist Church, and others.

Then, it’s time for Vacation Bible School at Second Baptist Church. This year’s program is “Glow for Jesus” and the theme is, “Let Your Light Shine.” All youth ages 5 to 18 are invited, Aug. 6-10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register, call Minister Sherdina Hill at 412-414-6276.

 

