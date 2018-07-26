Racist, sexist, fascist Trump also a traitor

Donald Trump’s not just a racist, a sexist, and a fascist. He’s also a traitor. If you don’t believe me—a revolutionary Black guy—ask John Brennan—a conservative White guy and former CIA chief—who tweeted Trump’s “press conference performance in Helsinki [with Russian dictator and ex-KGB spy Vladimir Putin] rises to and exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes and misdemeanors.’ It was nothing short of treasonous…”

Treason is defined in Article III, Section 3 of the Constitution as follows: “Treason…shall consist…in…adhering to…(America’s) enemies…(by) giving them aid and comfort.”

It’s also defined in the U.S. Code at 18 U.S.C. Section 2381 as follows: “Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States,…adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort…” is guilty of treason.

Based on either definition, Trump’s a traitor.

Earlier this week, Trump demeaned the office of the United States presidency by publicly bowing and scraping in the presence of autocrat Putin during a joint press conference in Helsinki. While commending Putin’s fake honesty, he condemned American intelligence agencies’ alleged dishonesty. It was a national (and international) humiliation of historic proportions. And it’s exactly why former CIA Director Brennan tweeted his truthful and accurate accusation.

Earlier this year, the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee concluded that Russia initiated cyberattack warfare against this country during the 2016 presidential campaign via social media lies, emailing hacking, and illegal espionage. Despite that, Trump publicly denies or mitigates Russian involvement.

In 2016, an astounding 17 American intelligence agencies drew the very same conclusion. Despite that, Trump publicly denied or mitigated Russian involvement.

In that same year, as pointed out by Robert Reich, a former U.S. Secretary of Labor, Trump’s “campaign knowingly sought help from a Russian agent. In June (of that year)…, senior members of Trump’s campaign, including Don Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort, met with a Russian lawyer who, before they met, had promised them damaging information on Clinton.”

A month later, continues Reich, “Trump publicly encouraged Russia to meddle in… [America’s presidential] election, asking Russia to hack Hillary Clinton’s email server…. That same day, Russian operatives initiated their cyberattack….” And in February 2018, the Department of Justice’s Special Counsel, Robert Mueller, announced the indictment of 13 Russians and three Russian entities for their warlike cyberattacks in the 2016 election.

James Risen, co-author of “The Main Enemy” with retired CIA officer Milt Bearden—who had been chief of the CIA’s Soviet/Eastern European division—wrote, “If a presidential candidate or his lieutenants secretly work with a foreign government that is a longtime adversary of the United States to manipulate and then win a presidential election, that is almost a textbook definition of treason.” He adds, “The KGB had [and likely still has] a nickname for the CIA: ‘glavnyy vrag,’ [which means] ‘the main enemy.’”

That sounds a lot like treason as defined in Article III, Section 3 and in 18 U.S.C. Section 2381. A whole lot. And it gets worse.

In 2014, Russia was kicked out of what was then the G-8 (i.e., the Group of Eight, an association of leaders from eight of the world’s most economically and politically influential countries) because of its internationally reviled invasion of eastern Ukraine and its annexation of Crimea. As reported by Frederic Hill of The Baltimore Sun, “These two acts were the most blatant cases of aggression in Europe since World War II.” Despite that and despite the denunciation by Congress and by America’s allies, Trump publicly demands that Russia be readmitted.

Oh, I almost forgot. Here’s why the title of this article also called Trump a racist. It’s because he was compelled to enter into a court settlement after being sued in 1973 by the Justice Department for housing discrimination against Blacks in New York. He called for the death penalty for five innocent Black kids who were falsely accused of a brutal rape in Central Park in 1989. He became a “birther” in 2011 by claiming that President Barack Obama is a foreigner. In 2016, he said Mexicans are “rapists.”

And here’s why it also called him a sexist. It’s because he bragged about sexually assaulting women by criminally grabbing their vaginas.

Additionally, here’s why it called him a fascist. It’s because he’s a nativist, a militarist, a corporatist, an anti-unionist, an anti-intellectual, an anti-democrat, a law and order zealot, a (fake) pious religionist, and an anti-independent media rabble-rouser who views objective journalists as “enemies of the state.”

But right now, he’s mostly a traitor. So join me in the chant, “Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!” And don’t forget about his treasonous robber baron family, his treasonous collaborating cabinet, and his treasonous conspiratorial Congresspersons. And his treasonous so-called patriotic base, too.

(Michael Coard, Esquire can be followed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.)

