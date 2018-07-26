James Richey, owner of Richey’s Barber Shop, dies at age 77

David Williams was just a little boy, running around Richey’s Barber Shop, playing around, cleaning up, etc.

Jeffrey McNeal was just a little boy as well, 8 years old to be exact, angry that his mother would make him get a haircut. So, onto Richey’s Barber Shop he went, time and time again.

Williams and McNeal now agree—it was one of the highlights of their young lives.

James Richey was a North Side—Manchester, to be precise—barber for generations. But he was more than just a barber.

“I thought more of him than my own father,” McNeal told the New Pittsburgh Courier.

Williams, who grew up seconds from the shop’s Franklin St. location, called Richey “my mentor.”

And many then-youngsters who are now fathers with their own children shared the same sentiments, during a funeral service for Richey at Victory Baptist Church, July 14.

Richey passed away eight days earlier, July 6, at age 77. According to an obituary, he was the beloved husband of Mitye Jo Richey, father of Cherle (Gregory) Betts, and brother of Dorothy L. Richey, Homer E. (Betty) Richey and Joseph William Richey.

“Everybody at the funeral, he either cut their hair or eyebrows, and there were at least 150 people there or maybe more,” McNeal said. “He was definitely a father, uncle, brother, ‘that dude’ all around to me and a lot of other people.”

Richey will always have a special place in Williams’ heart. Not only did Williams learn the art of barbering from, among others, Richey, but when Williams decided to attend Pittsburgh Barber College and obtain an official license, he asked Richey if he could open his own shop in close proximity to Richey’s Barber Shop.

“He backed me and welcomed (the idea) with open arms,” Williams said of Richey. “He gave me his blessings to go on. No jealousy. That’s how we were raised down here in Manchester, no competition. He was a good dude, any way he could help me, he would.”

That discussion occurred more than 30 years ago. Richey’s Barber Shop and David Williams Barber Shop became staples in Manchester—Williams’ location at 1811 Brighton Place.

Following the passing of Richey, Williams told the Courier he will keep the location of Richey’s Barber Shop open, now calling it David Williams 2 Barber Shop. Not letting the location close or be torn down is a testament to Williams’ affinity for Richey.

“He was a stellar guy, a rock-solid guy, and he helped me throughout my whole life, I know that,” said Williams, who is 58 years old. “He introduced me to my business agent when I worked construction…I was an artist, he had me paint a picture for him to show my skills. He gave me 100 percent love and support, and everybody loved him in this area.”

McNeal, now 63 years old, said the best advice Richey ever gave him was to “make sure you take care of your family, and treat people the way you wanted to be treated.”

Then McNeal, fighting back tears, told the Courier what he believed were the most moving words in Richey’s printed obituary at the funeral service: “Richey loved the North Side and its people…HIS people. 15233 forever. Rest in peace, sweet giant, your footprints will remain in the streets of Manchester forever.”

