Markeis McGlockton‘s family was fighting back against Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” Law, which allowed Michael Drejka to fatally shoot him and not go to jail. The family issued an appeal on Tuesday for the public to put pressure on State Attorney Bernie McCabe to file charges against Drejka, the Associated Press reported.

“Mr. Drejka is walking around the streets of Clearwater free as a bird,” Michele Rayner, an attorney for McGlockton’s family, said at a news conference. “This is essentially murder, plain and simple.”

SEE ALSO: Black Man Killed By ‘George Zimmerman 2.0’ To Be Treated Like Trayvon?

McGlockton, 28, parked in a handicap spot at the Clearwater convenience store while his 5-year-old son and girlfriend Britany Jacobs, 25, waited in the car on Thursday. Drejka, 47, pulling a Permit Patty, approached Jacobs and looked for a handicap permit on the vehicle. He confronted Jacobs and they began yelling at each other. A surveillance video showed McGlockton walk out the store and push Drejka to the ground. McGlockton then took a few steps back before Drejka pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest. McGlockton can be seen staggering back into the store before collapsing.

Drejka had a conceal carry permit, prompting Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri to say at a news conference that the Stand Your Ground law legally allowed Drejka to use deadly force.

“It’s wrong,” Jacobs said, according to local news outlet WFLA-TV. “He came approaching me, and all Markeis did was try to protect us, and protect his family.”

We hope the McGlockton family receives justice. Rest in peace, Markeis.

SEE ALSO:

7 Colonizers Who Got Their A**es Handed To Them For Trying To Police Black And Brown Folks

Trump Is Outraged That The First Amendment Isn’t Being Taken Away From NFL Players

Minneapolis Community Helped 13-Year-Old After Complaints That He Opened A Hot Dog Stand

Florida Family Fights ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law That Didn’t Punish Man Who Killed Over A Parking Spot was originally published on newsone.com