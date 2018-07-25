New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (July 25)

Communications Workshop

JULY 26—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will host a Business Communications Workshop presented by former WTAE-TV reporter Bofta Yiman, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Koppers Building, 9th Floor conference room, 436 Seventh Ave., Pittsburgh, 15219. Yiman will discuss how storytelling can be a key component in business engagement and visibility, and how creating a dynamic signature can generate leads and boost sales. Cost: $10 for members, $20 for non-members, and includes lunch. RSVP by July 24 to 412-392-0610 or information@aaccwp.com.

Start-up Financing Workshop

AUG. 2—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center presents Financing Your Business, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Colab18 @ Nova Place (Former Allegheny Center Mall), 100 South Commons, Pgh. 15212. The workshop will look at various new business financing options and is presented in collaboration with PNC Foundation, the Diversity Business Resource Center, Urban Innovation21, Riverside Center for Innovation, and Colab18. Programming will be facilitated by Jonnet Solomon, Founder & CEO of J. Solomon and Associates, LLC. The workshop is free, but registration is required. For more information, call 412-365-1448.

Training Event

AUG. 20—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center presents First Step: Business Start-up Essentials, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Rockwell Hall, Rm. 505, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh. Topics include: Business Structure and Formation, Fictitious Name Registration, Employee Issues, Insurance, Government Procurement, Environmental Concerns, Financing Options, Taxation Requirements and Major Components of the Business Plan. Cost: $25, for more information, call 412-396-1633.

Financial Management Workshop

AUG. 30—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center presents Managing the Financial Operations of your Business, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Colab18 @ Nova Place (Former Allegheny Center Mall), 100 South Commons, Pittsburgh, 15212. Programming will be facilitated by Jonnet Solomon, Founder & CEO of J. Solomon and Associates, LLC. The workshop is free, but registration is required. For more information, call 412-365-1448.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: