Meetings 7-25-18

MEETING
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s Board of Commissioners will hold its monthly meeting for July on Thursday, July 26, 2018. The board meeting will be held at 10:30 A.M. @ 200 Ross Street, 13th Floor, Wherrett Room, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
OFFICIAL NOTICE
CITY OF PITTSBURGH
ALLEGHENY COUNTY
PENNSYLVANIA
PUBLIC MEETING –
SMALLMAN STREET IMPROVEMENTS
The City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) is conducting a public meeting to discuss the proposed Smallman Street Improvements project located in the Strip District neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County. The purpose of this meeting is to present the proposed project scope and schedule. Further, DOMI and its consultants will be available to answer questions about the project.
This project will consist of roadway resurfacing and reconfiguration as well as traffic calming and streetscaping. The project limits extend from 16th Street to 21st Street.
When: Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Time: 5:30 pm-7:00 pm
Location: Society for
Contemporary Craft
2100 Smallman Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
For more information contact:
Emily Jo Gaspich, P.E.
Project Manager
E-mail: Emily.gaspich@pittsburghpa.gov
Telephone: 412-255-2472
*The plans viewing location is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). In addition, if you or an individual with whom you are familiar does not speak English as their primary language and who has a limited ability to read, write, speak, or understand English desires to view these plans or if you require special assistance to view the plans or need additional information please contact Richard Meritzer, the ADA Coordinator at the City of Pittsburgh, at richard.meritzer@pittsburghpa.gov or 412-255-2102
Housing Opportunity Fund Advisory
Board Meeting
In accordance with the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, 65 Pa.C.S.A. §§ 701 et seq., notice is hereby given that the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA) is hosting a Housing Opportunity Fund (HOF) Advisory Board Meeting on the first Thursday morning of every month in City Council Chambers located at 414 Grant Street, 5th floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. The HOF was created by the City of Pittsburgh to help support the development and preservation of affordable and accessible housing in the City. The 17-member advisory board was appointed to help oversee the Fund. The HOF Advisory Board Meeting is open to the public.
The next three meetings are as follows:
August 2, 2018 at 9:00 AM
September 6, 2018 at 9:00 AM
October 4, 2018 at 9:00 AM
Jessica Smith Perry
Director, Housing Opportunity Fund
Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh
200 Ross Street,
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-255-6575
jsmithperry@ura.org
http://www.ura.org
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
In accordance with the Sunshine Act, 65 Pa.C.S.A. §§ 701 et seq., NOTICE is hereby given that a Special Meeting of the Board of Commissioners of the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh will be held on July 31, 2018, at 1:00 pm, in the Wherrett Memorial Board Room, 13th Floor of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, to consider authorizing HACP’s participation with the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the City of Pittsburgh in the purchase of 420 Blvd. of the Allies to serve as new offices for the Authority; and Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Application.