Meetings 7-25-18

MEETING

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s Board of Commissioners will hold its monthly meeting for July on Thursday, July 26, 2018. The board meeting will be held at 10:30 A.M. @ 200 Ross Street, 13th Floor, Wherrett Room, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

OFFICIAL NOTICE

CITY OF PITTSBURGH

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

PENNSYLVANIA

PUBLIC MEETING –

SMALLMAN STREET IMPROVEMENTS

The City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) is conducting a public meeting to discuss the proposed Smallman Street Improvements project located in the Strip District neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County. The purpose of this meeting is to present the proposed project scope and schedule. Further, DOMI and its consultants will be available to answer questions about the project.

This project will consist of roadway resurfacing and reconfiguration as well as traffic calming and streetscaping. The project limits extend from 16th Street to 21st Street.

When: Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Time: 5:30 pm-7:00 pm

Location: Society for

Contemporary Craft

2100 Smallman Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

For more information contact:

Emily Jo Gaspich, P.E.

Project Manager

E-mail: Emily.gaspich@pittsburghpa.gov

Telephone: 412-255-2472

*The plans viewing location is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). In addition, if you or an individual with whom you are familiar does not speak English as their primary language and who has a limited ability to read, write, speak, or understand English desires to view these plans or if you require special assistance to view the plans or need additional information please contact Richard Meritzer, the ADA Coordinator at the City of Pittsburgh, at richard.meritzer@pittsburghpa.gov or 412-255-2102

Housing Opportunity Fund Advisory

Board Meeting

In accordance with the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, 65 Pa.C.S.A. §§ 701 et seq., notice is hereby given that the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA) is hosting a Housing Opportunity Fund (HOF) Advisory Board Meeting on the first Thursday morning of every month in City Council Chambers located at 414 Grant Street, 5th floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. The HOF was created by the City of Pittsburgh to help support the development and preservation of affordable and accessible housing in the City. The 17-member advisory board was appointed to help oversee the Fund. The HOF Advisory Board Meeting is open to the public.

The next three meetings are as follows:

August 2, 2018 at 9:00 AM

September 6, 2018 at 9:00 AM

October 4, 2018 at 9:00 AM

Jessica Smith Perry

Director, Housing Opportunity Fund

Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh

200 Ross Street,

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-6575

jsmithperry@ura.org

http://www.ura.org

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

In accordance with the Sunshine Act, 65 Pa.C.S.A. §§ 701 et seq., NOTICE is hereby given that a Special Meeting of the Board of Commissioners of the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh will be held on July 31, 2018, at 1:00 pm, in the Wherrett Memorial Board Room, 13th Floor of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, to consider authorizing HACP’s participation with the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the City of Pittsburgh in the purchase of 420 Blvd. of the Allies to serve as new offices for the Authority; and Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Application.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: