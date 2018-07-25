‘It Could Be Anybody’s Child Next’: Family Demands Georgia Cops Be Fired For Police Brutality On Boy

The family of a traumatized Georgia boy demanded consequences for the Athens-Clarke County police officers who forcefully restrained him while arresting his father, calling it a clear example of excessive force and racial bias.

“They should be fired because if they do one child like that, they’ll turn right back around and do somebody else child…anybody else child, like that if they get away with it,” the grandfather of the 10-year-old boy told NBC News affiliate WXIA-TV on Monday.

The grandfather of a 10-year-old boy who was restrained by Athens-Clarke County Police tells me he wants the officer who was on top of the boy to be fired. Video of part of the incident has been viewed 388K times on Facebook. #11Alive https://t.co/8SBkD0dNz6 pic.twitter.com/MyJHzonjkU — Joe Henke (@JoeHenke) July 23, 2018

The cops “don’t deserve a badge” if they’re unable to control a child without using strong-arm tactics, the child’s cousin who recorded the video stated, according to WSB-TV.

“If you can’t control no 9 year old, you don’t deserve a badge. Period.” -Cousin who recorded kid seen restrained by Athens-Clarke Co police in viral FB video.PD says boy lunged at them after they arrested his dad for domestic violence. Family describes different scenario @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/8gAmDm1mPh — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 23, 2018

A video of the incident that happened on Friday afternoon was posted on social media and created a firestorm of criticism about how the officers handled the situation. The boy became agitated when the cops arrested his father on domestic violence charges.

“Why? Why? He didn’t shoot nobody,” the terrified child screamed as he ran toward his father in a patrol car.

The video opened with a shot of an officer pinning the child to the ground on his stomach, twisting one of his arms to keep him from moving.

They told him to stop resisting before he responded.

“Sorry! Sorry, I don’t want to go to jail,” he tells the officers, calling them “sir.”

Police officials released their own video on Monday, apparently to quiet the growing outcry and to justify the rough treatment that bordered on police brutality.

The boy “lunged at the officers,” when attempting to reach his father in the patrol car, according to a police statement. Pinning the child to the ground was the officers’ attempt to “de-escalate” the situation.

Here’s the police video:

