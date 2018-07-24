Field Negro: A standing ovation for a racist tweet

I will never understand the majority population’s psyche when it comes to matters of race.

I give you the story of the aptly named major league baseball pitcher, Josh Hader (Pronounced H-a-t-er).

Mr Hader is now 24 years old, and when he was 17 years old he tweeted praise for the KKK and white power, dropped the n word, and he made offensive comments about Gays. All of this came to light because he has now become a good pitcher in baseball and participated in the All Star game. Well, with fame comes scrutiny, and Mr. Hader’s tweets of seven years ago is all of a sudden national news.

Mr. Hader was forced to address his past, and he even had, from all accounts, an emotional closed door meeting with his teammates,where he profusely apologized and asked them for their trust.

OK, here is the deal. Josh Hader should not lose his job because of his racist and insensitive tweets when he was seventeen. I get nuance and context when it comes to comments and actions on matters of race. I do think, however, that he should have to answer for his actions. He should be scrutinized going forward and we can judge just how sincere his apologies really are. He very well might be a racist, but so are a ton of other people who just d a better job of hiding their racism.

But back to my opening sentence— and this is where this story takes a dark turn for me. On his return to baseball in front of his hometown fans, Josh Hader was given a standing ovation. A standing ovation! Think about that for a minute. Why a standing ovation? I get that he should be able to continue playing baseball and that we should give him a chance to earn a living, but a standing ovation?

Was this trump’s America saying f**k you to what they perceive as “political correctness” run amok?

I am not sure how being a flat-out racist is just being politically incorrect, but that’s how we are rolling these days in this country.

NFL players take a knee to bring attention to the need for social justice and they get booed and verbally assaulted by the president. A baseball player sends a racist tweet, and he is given a standing ovation.

That kind of sums things up perfectly.