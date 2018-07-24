Courier’s Jacquelyn McDonald recognized by COGIC

Longtime New Pittsburgh Courier religion writer Jacquelyn McDonald was officially elevated to Senior Agent of the Church of God In Christ’s National Security Task Force. The event took place July 5 at COGIC’s Auxiliaries in Ministry (AIM) convention in Indianapolis.

“I am elated—the elevation came by surprise, I didn’t know it was going to happen,” McDonald told the Courier.

A few years ago, McDonald was asked by Pentecostal Temple COGIC Bishop Loran E. Mann to participate in the National Security Task Force at its annual AIM convention. The task force focuses on safety and securing the convention, which attracts upwards of 30,000 attendees.

McDonald said she’s been part of the task force ever since.

Bishop Mann placed the official pin on McDonald, signifying her promotion to Senior Agent, as the occasion was performed by Commissioner/Bishop William McMillan of Baltimore, Md.

McDonald, a member of Pentecostal Temple COGIC, said COGIC is the largest Black denomination in the world, spanning 92 countries and 6.4 million members.

