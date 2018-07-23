Reality Check…Positive Black Folks in Action

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – In the late 1960s, myself and five other twenty-something Brothers had the memorable experience of being mentored by the brilliant intellectual/political theorist, Harold Cruse. One of the most important things he taught us was that each generation of Black folks must document their time so that future generations, though they will make mistakes, will not repeat those made by their predecessors. “My generation,” Harold told us, “did not do so sufficiently enough, so your generation is making basically the same mistakes mine did.”

The following positive Black folks in action are among those who are meeting the obligation advocated by Harold:

1. Sharon Conn, Thomas Penny, Ibrahim Mumin, Josh Myers, David Dennison, Keith Tillman, Keith Hunter,Muhuzzi Warner, all of whom assisted me in celebrating on June 28, 2014 the 50th Anniversary of the Organization of Afro-American Unity (OAAU). By reading primary source letters and documents and hearing from several former members of the OAAU, we showed clearly the vision of Brother Malcolm X in launching the organization on June 28, 1964.

2. Joe Madison and Karl Nelson, whose radio programs provide more important and useful information on the cultural, economic and political activities of black folks than MSNBC, CNN, Fox News, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and Time Magazine combined.

3. Chapman Roberts, a superb vocal arranger whose two creations, Black Stars on the Great White Way and Chapman Roberts’ Broadway Jazz Festival, do more to document the accomplishments and contributions to New York City’s Broadway arena than anyone else I am aware of. His vocal arrangement of “Stand By Me” was the one sung at the Royal Wedding.

4. Hazel Trice Edney, whose Trice Edney Wire Service is a valuable source of information about the national black community and whose annual Stateswomen for Justice Luncheon provides a valuable forum in celebration of Women’s History Month and the anniversary of the Black Press – free of charge.

5. Paul Lee, who is probably the most talented, tenacious, committed and resourceful researchers on the life and legacy of Brother Malcolm X in the entire country.

6. Kellie Navies, an oral historian at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, who has done extensive oral history interviews on several major events, including the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

7. Paul Coates, founder of the 40-year old Black Classic Press whose mission is to “bring to light obscure and significant works by and about people of African descent.”

8. Senghor Baye, Mwalimo K-Q Amsata, Amadou Seck who are pivotal contributors to the organizing of the Pan African Federalist Movement (PAFM), which strongly believes that only a united continent of Africa can effectively negotiate anything with the continent of North America (aka USA), the continent of Europe and the subcontinent of China.

All of the above positive Black folks in action deserve a salute and thanks for their assistance in documenting their time for the future generations of people of African descent.