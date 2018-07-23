Headed to Australia—IUP students earn scholarships, will study abroad

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that two students from Indiana University of Pennsylvania were recently chosen to receive the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, which will pay for their education abroad as they spend the fall 2018 semester studying in Australia.

Austin Bey, of Pittsburgh, and Frank Manzano, of Milton, Pa., were the students who received the scholarship, which is awarded by the U.S. Department of State and instituted by the Institute of International Education, according to a news release. The scholarship enables undergraduate students who receive federal Pell Grant funding at two- or four-year colleges to study or intern abroad at a university of their choosing. Bey and Manzano were chosen based on their transcripts and two essays they submitted.

Bey, a communications media major and graduate of Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy in 2017, will be studying at The University of Technology Sydney.

Manzano, who carries a double major in accounting and finance, will study at Western Sydney University.

“I am blessed to be able to receive this scholarship and to be able to fulfill my dreams of studying abroad,” Manzano said in a release. “I want to gain not only knowledge in my fields of study, but to advance my overall education of how life works for different people and different cultures. I want to give myself a head start on learning new things and adapting to new environments.”

“I hope to see how others live in their own country,” Bey said in a release. “I want to learn some different cultural values. The thing I am going to be most excited about is just meeting new people and making new friends and memories that will last with me for years.”

Bey, in an exclusive interview with the New Pittsburgh Courier, said that “to have the opportunity of making my family, my girlfriend, my friends and my city proud by traveling and exploring places that no one ever in my life has been, is where all my motivation comes from.”

Bey’s dream profession is to become a traveling DJ, “doing what I love and headlining huge festivals…at the end of the day, I have the same dreams and aspirations as many before me, which is to just make the world a better, more comfortable and fair place.”

Bey told the Courier he grew up in Homewood. “Where I am from, most of the people do not get to see past 18 and the ones that do make it past that age are so beat down from the violence and misfortune that they are unable to comfortably live, which is very unfortunate and sad. Whether it is from gang/gun violence or police brutality, it is scary to know that my own life could be taken away just from being in the right place at the wrong time. For those reasons I strayed away from all the madness and want change for the people around me.”

Bey added: “I will make everyone I know proud with many enormous positive impacts to change the world for the better.”

