Gubernatorial, congressional candidates and others square off in run-off election on Tuesday

Republican candidates Brian Kemp and Casey Cagle will square off Tuesday in a run-off election that will decide who will run against Democrat Stacey Abrams for the next governor of Georgia.

In the race to replace current Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle, voters will decide between Republicans David Shafer and Geoff Duncan in the election against Democratic candidate Sarah Riggs Amico. Shafer recently picked up the endorsement of Governor Nathan Deal.

There are several other races to be voted upon on July 24. They include Democratic elections for the state’s 6th and 7th Congressional Districts. In District 6, voters will decide if Lucy McBath or Kevin Abel will face Republican Karen Handel.

In District 7, Carolyn Bourdeaux will square off against David Kim for the right to face Republican candidate Rob Woodall in November.

Many other municipal, county government and school board elections will be held.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day

