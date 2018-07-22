Metro
Mayor Peduto, hundreds more turn out for Emmai Alaquiva’s celebration at Savoy! (Courier exclusive video)

Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Emmai Alaquiva celebrated his appointment to the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts with a huge event at Savoy Restaurant, July 11, 2018! And of course, the New Pittsburgh Courier was there to capture it all… 

