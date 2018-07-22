How Black Husbands Can Help Wives Cope With Miscarriages, Depression And Suicidal Thoughts

Millions of women have battled depression and suicidal thoughts, including Erica Campbell, a Grammy-winning gospel singer and star of TV One’s “We’re The Campbells.” She revealed her devastating struggle during an episode on the reality show that aired Tuesday.

Viewers saw and heard an openhearted Campbell talk about her miscarriage and how she once contemplated suicide. Campbell discussed her miscarriage — the traumatic loss of pregnancy that happens to Black women at higher rates than their white counterparts — with a trusted friend during the episode. The singer, like many other Black women, put on a strong front for the world after the emotional event, saying she didn’t take the time to properly grieve and kept it moving. More women should talk about the experience, with the “hardest part” being the “falling out of love” with your baby that you “fell in love with,” she also said.

A transparent Campbell also detailed her fight with depression and suicidal thoughts as a 12-year-old teen in another moment during the poignant episode. Warryn Campbell, her husband, was shocked to hear that his wife had contemplated taking her own life. (African-American adults are 20 percent more likely to report serious psychological distress than adult whites, and Black teens are more likely to attempt suicide than white teens according to Mental Health America.)

However, the singer’s story served as a testimony that she survived and went on to have a joyous life as a wife, mother and successful music artist.

It is women like Campbell who show the power of opening up about painful experiences to your inner circle and how healing is an attainable goal. There are also organizations and resources that women can turn to for help. Here are steps Black woman can take when life is overwhelming:

Find a Mental Health Professional

Searching these websites can connect women to someone who is trained to assist and support them.

Black Women Birthing Justice

African-American Mental Health Providers

Therapy For Black Girls Directory

Find A Sister Circle

These organizations can connect women with others who are going through trauma and seeking empowerment.

The California Black Women’s Health Project – Sisters Mentally Mobilized Community

Sister Circle Collective

Find Healing Activities

Writing, reading, dance, art and other creative outlets can help women tell their stories, chart their successes and soothe their souls.

Black Girl + Mental Health Blog

Unapologetically Us

The Siwe Project

Black Women In The Arts

The Black Girl Healing Project

The Black Girl Bravado

Here are resources for women who need more immediate help or a list of additional resources: Black Girls Smile and Suicide Prevention Resource Center – Lifeline.

How Black Husbands Can Help Wives Cope With Miscarriages, Depression And Suicidal Thoughts