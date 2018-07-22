A rally for ‘Jazzy,’ ‘Dae Dae’ and others killed by gun violence

Even as events surrounding the shooting of Antwon Rose II, the marches, and homicide charges being filed against East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld have dominated the news, organizers in Homestead were making sure others who had lost their lives to gun violence before and after Rose would not be just afterthoughts—particularly Jazmere Custis, 19, who was fatally shot as she dropped off a friend just up the hill in Munhall on June 22, and Daevion Raines, 15, who died in a hail of bullets while in a car in Duquesne in the early morning hours of June 16.

On June 24, residents who were affected by gun violence congregated in Homestead, condemning the violence, and called for the community to step up and to help the children who are seeing their peers and family members killed.

“We didn’t want to sweep that under the rug. We have to take back our neighborhoods. It’s on us,” Homestead Councilwoman Mary Nesby told the New Pittsburgh Courier after a rally was held in her borough, June 24. “These are our families. We can’t turn a blind eye. You have to say something.”

The #StopTheViolenceHomestead rally was organized by Brittany Youngblood. A video posted on Facebook of the event has more than 6,500 views.

“That means someone who wasn’t there was able to see such inspiring messages from people who have been through tragedy or are willing to pledge to help stop senseless gun violence,” Youngblood wrote on Facebook.

“It’s just so humbling! God gave me a heart for people but specifically for young people. From the bottom of my heart, I thank each and every one of you who came out, spoke, prayed, signed up to mentor.”

Linda Kulikowski was one of the mothers who spoke at the rally. Her son, 21-year-old James “Jamie” Hines, was killed by James King, according to police. King and Hines worked at the same residential care facility in Baldwin.

“My son got up and he went to work, and he never came back,” Kulikowski told the crowd. “The thing that struck me the most when I looked into this man’s (King) criminal background…when somebody’s out here shooting guns off, prior to (shooting Hines) this man had done this, and kidnapping, robbery…why did people keep letting it go? Oh, because it’s your friend you grew up with, it’s your homeboy you grew up with, it’s your cousin from across town. And then everybody sits back so surprised that he did this, but why are you surprised? The signs were there.”

Kulikowski told the crowd when she was younger, a fight after school may occur between two people who didn’t like each other, and that would be it. Nowadays, she said, it seems like not liking someone is an excuse to shoot them.

“People need to just start taking a stand…if they’re out there trying to hurt people, you need to speak up and stand up….that man took everything away from me,” Kulikowski said, “and it never should have gotten to that.”

Homestead Mayor Betty Esper also addressed the audience, sharing her support for the families and friends of those lost to gun violence. She reiterated that just because a person was not shot and killed by a police officer, it doesn’t make the victim less important. Mayor Esper also vowed to remain in Homestead, urged community members to stay in Homestead and show others that Homestead is a community that cares about its streets and its people.

