Metro
Home > Metro

Emmai Alaquiva celebrates appointment to PA Council on the Arts with gala, July 11

0 reads
Leave a comment

IT’S CAUSE FOR CELEBRATION! Pittsburgh’s own Emmai Alaquiva celebrated his appointment by Gov. Tom Wolf to the distinguished Pennsylvania Council on the Arts with a meet-and-greet event at Savoy Restaurant, July 11. Alaquiva was also selected as a “BE Modern Man” by Black Enterprise magazine. To Alaquiva’s surprise, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto came to the event to celebrate the occasion with Alaquiva. The official swearing-in ceremony occurred in Harrisburg, July 12. (Photos by Leah Johns)

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Emmai Alaquiva celebrates appointment to PA Council on the Arts with gala, July 11

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close