Metro
Home > Metro

African American Heritage Weekend at PNC Park

0 reads
Leave a comment

SCHOLARSHIPS—Pirates president Frank Coonelly, left, and Sean Gibson, great-grandson of Negro League great Josh Gibson, present scholarships to Jordyn Ford and Jeree Best during pregame on-field festivities, July 13. (Photos by Dave Arrigo/Pirates)

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading African American Heritage Weekend at PNC Park

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close