African American Heritage Weekend at PNC Park

SCHOLARSHIPS—Pirates president Frank Coonelly, left, and Sean Gibson, great-grandson of Negro League great Josh Gibson, present scholarships to Jordyn Ford and Jeree Best during pregame on-field festivities, July 13. (Photos by Dave Arrigo/Pirates)
ASHLEY JOHNSON, left, advertising coordinator for the New Pittsburgh Courier, among those representing the “Spirit of King” committee during pregame on-field activities for African American Heritage Weekend, July 14.
FORMER PIRATES PLAYER KEVIN YOUNG, right, now serves as Special Assistant to the General Manager for the Pirates. He’s pictured in a throwback Pittsburgh Crawfords uniform with Sean Gibson, great-grandson of Negro League great Josh Gibson. Sean Gibson is sporting the throwback Homestead Grays jersey.