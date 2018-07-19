Zillow to Expand Buying and Selling Homes to Atlanta

Potential home sellers in Atlanta will soon be able to use Zillow Offers to request an offer from Zillow to buy their home.

When the program launches in Atlanta this fall, it will become the third market where Zillow directly buys homes, prepares them for sale, and lists them for sale in its expanded test of Zillow Offers. Zillow Offers is currently available in Phoenix and Las Vegas.

The company’s research shows that 71 percent of sellers are simultaneously buying a home, adding stress, timing and financial complexity. With Zillow Offers, potential home sellers can request an offer and, within two business days, receive a free, no-obligation cash offer from Zillow – an opportunity to sell their home on their own timeline.

“Sellers love Zillow Offers, because it’s a service that offers them more control and convenience – and less stress – when they sell their homes,” said Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman. “Zillow has delivered that to sellers in our first two markets, and we’re excited to expand into Atlanta. Once we launch the program in the fall, we will be able to provide Atlanta-area homeowners with more choices, greater control, certainty about price, and transparency when it comes to selling their home – whether they take a cash offer or sell traditionally with a Premier Agent.”

The real estate and rental marketplace will partner with local brokerages and Premier Agents in Atlanta, allowing them to acquire new seller lead opportunities. The two brokerages partnering with Zillow for the Atlanta launch are Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers. The program gives real estate agents the opportunity to acquire new listings by connecting them with motivated sellers who have taken a direct action to sell their home. Sellers who request a Zillow Offer, but decide to instead sell their house traditionally with an agent or do not receive a Zillow Offer, will be connected with a local brokerage or Premier Agent. Finally, Zillow pays a commission to agents when it buys and sells each home, and agents remain at the center of every transaction Zillow is a part of.

“Consumers expect an experience tailored to their unique circumstances, especially when it’s as significant as selling their home,” said Craig McClelland, vice president and COO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers. “Zillow Offers gives consumers more choice, control and transparency with less stress and hassle.”

Zillow to Expand Buying and Selling Homes to Atlanta was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

