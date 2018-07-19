Two Mothers Unite — Samaria Rice and Michelle Kenney, standing tall in the face of tragedy

On the front of Antwon Rose II’s funeral program was his trademark smile, who many say would illuminate a room.

Also on the program was “July 12, 2000”—Rose’s birthdate. Rose would have turned 18 years old if not for his untimely passing, his life taken away when East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld fired his service weapon at Rose, striking him three times, June 19.

But people like Joelisa McDonald, Nathaniel Carter, Kahlil Darden and Tye Clarke were determined to have an 18th birthday celebration for Rose.

And hundreds agreed.

Thus, July 12 was a festive day at Hawkins Village in Rankin, as the park nearby was filled with kids, adults, family, friends, supporters—anyone who wanted to keep Rose’s memory alive. It was labeled the first annual “Antwon Rose II Community Day,” as speakers, performances, face-painting and positivity filled the air.

“This event was about unity, giving back to the kids, and celebrating Antwon’s birthday, and all were accomplished,” McDonald told the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview, July 17.

McDonald, herself a mother of a 9-year-old son, grew up in Hawkins Village. She said her son, like Rose, is a well-rounded individual. But, “you think your kids are safe, especially when they do the right things and make good choices in life. You set them up with all the right tools only for their life to be taken by the people who are there to protect them. Michelle (Kenney, Rose’s mother) tried her best to shield Antwon from the community she was raising him in, but in the end, it was the community who has been there since this happened. It takes a village to raise our boys and we are all affected each and every time.”

"I'd like for Michelle to take some time to herself, but a mother's job is never done in death and in life." JOELISA McDONALD

McDonald told the Courier she fears for her son “because I know the odds our children are faced with and what type of system America is running against our Black men.”

Kenney requested not to participate in on-the-record interviews with local media during the July 12 celebration. She received an outpouring of support during the event, and shared a special moment from another mother who can understand her pain—Samaria Rice.

Samaria Rice traveled from Cleveland to be with Kenney on this day. Samaria Rice’s son, 12-year-old Tamir Rice, was shot by a Cleveland police officer, Nov. 22, 2014, after the officer mistakenly thought Rice was holding a real gun. The gun turned out to be an airsoft replica gun that did not have an orange safety feature on the front.

Tamir Rice died the following day.

“Continue to fight, continue to be his voice, do not let them silence you,” was the message Samaria Rice relayed to Kenney, according to an interview with WPXI-TV (Channel 11).

Samaria Rice and Kenney embraced, as the crowd cheered.

McDonald told the Courier that Kenney has shown “unremarkable strength” during this entire ordeal. “I think because the case has become national news, she hasn’t been given the proper space to process exactly what is going on. As a person (Kenney) that watches CNN rigorously, she is still shocked that it’s now her son on the TV screen. I’d like for Michelle to take some time to herself, but a mother’s job is never done in death and in life.”

