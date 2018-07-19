Entertainment
Omega Psi Phi Bowties and Sundresses 4th of July event

THE IOTA PHI CHAPTER OF OMEGA PSI PHI FRATERNITY, INC. presented its Bowties and Sundresses Summer Concert Festival, over the sunny skies of Pittsburgh, at West End Overlook, July 4. The attendees enjoyed music, dancing, and showed off the most “explosive” outfits in the city on this Independence Day 2018.

 

