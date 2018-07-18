Pittsburgh City Council withholds approval of UPMC’s expansion plan after a four-hour hearing

Pittsburgh City Council’s hearing on UPMC’s $2 billion expansion plan, which had 160 speakers registered and more in attendance, adjourned on Tuesday after four hours with no vote.

Council president Bruce Kraus and the majority of council members said they would not support UPMC’s plan until there was a community benefits agreement [CBA] in place. The public hearing followed a meeting held on Monday at the Duquesne University Power Center about UPMC’s plans to build an eye care center in Uptown. Following are some of the scenes from the two meetings and details about UPMC’s plan. Read more at: https://www.publicsource.org/pittsburgh-city-council-withholds-approval-of-upmcs-expansion-plan-after-a-four-hour-hearing/

