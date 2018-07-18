Metro
Home > Metro

Pittsburgh City Council withholds approval of UPMC’s expansion plan after a four-hour hearing

0 reads
Leave a comment

UPMC executives listen to testimonies for and against UPMC’s proposed plan during a hearing at the City-County Building on Tuesday. (Photo by Kat Procyk/PublicSource)

Pittsburgh City Council’s hearing on UPMC’s $2 billion expansion plan, which had 160 speakers registered and more in attendance, adjourned on Tuesday after four hours with no vote.
Council president Bruce Kraus and the majority of council members said they would not support UPMC’s plan until there was a community benefits agreement [CBA] in place.

The public hearing followed a meeting held on Monday at the Duquesne University Power Center about UPMC’s plans to build an eye care center in Uptown.

Following are some of the scenes from the two meetings and details about UPMC’s plan.

Read more at:

https://www.publicsource.org/pittsburgh-city-council-withholds-approval-of-upmcs-expansion-plan-after-a-four-hour-hearing/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Pittsburgh City Council withholds approval of UPMC’s expansion plan after a four-hour hearing

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close