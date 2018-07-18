Meeting 7-18-18

Allegheny County Department of Human Services and Juvenile Court

Public Hearing on Children’s Services

Annual Plan and Budget

On Tuesday, July 31, from 1-2 p.m., the Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) and Juvenile Court will hold a public hearing/meeting to obtain comments on the DRAFT 2019-2020 Needs-Based Plan that will be presented to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. The hearing/meeting will take place at One Smithfield Street in the Homestead Grays conference room.

A draft of the plan will be available on the DHS website at http://www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/About/Plans-and-Budgets.aspx.

County residents are invited. Individuals interested in testifying or commenting on the plan will have the opportunity to speak at the meeting/hearing.

DHS makes reasonable efforts to accommodate persons with disabilities. Please call 412-350-7144 by Wednesday, July 25, if you require special accommodations.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department

of Human Services

