Legal Notices 7-18-18

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION

Business Corporation

NOTICE is hereby given that Articles of Incorporation were filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for a non-profit corporation that is to be incorporated under the provisions of the Nonprofit Corporation Law of 1988. The name of the corporation is Caribbean Outreach Mission.

FICTITIOUS NAME

REGISTRATION

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Act of Pennsylvania that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed in the office of the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for the conduct of a nonprofit corporation under the fictitious name of Caribbean Outreach Mission with its principal office or place of business at 1646 Relative Drive; Verona, PA 15147. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration are: RaShawn Baugh; 1646 Relative Drive; Verona, PA 15147.

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) is accepting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications from Individuals and/or Professional Companies who wish to be considered for the following:

ON-CALL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOCIAL MEDIA CONSULTANT

Interested Parties shall submit six (6) bound paper copies and one electronic copy on a CD in a sealed envelope plainly marked:

Statement of Qualifications

On-Call Social Media Services

Allegheny County

Sanitary Authority

3300 Preble Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15233-1092

Attn: Suzanne Thomas, Procurement Officer

An Informational Meeting will be held at 10:00 am on July 23, 2018, at the ALCOSAN Auditorium at 3300 Preble Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 to present and clarify the goals and purpose of the Request for Qualifications. All questions should be submitted, in writing, to Suzanne Thomas at Suzanne.thomas@alcosan.org.

ALCOSAN intends to award the services to one consultant or firm to perform all of the services. All submittals must be received no later than 2:00 PM on August 10, 2018 at the ALCOSAN Contracts Department. Please allow time to process through security. If the documents are sent via courier, it is Consultant’s responsibility to ensure the documents have been received. Late submittals will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Additional information and instructions may be obtained by visiting: http://www.alcosan.org/BusinessOpportunities/RFQsRFPs/tabid/182/Default.aspx

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities, disadvantaged and women’s business enterprises to submit qualification statements or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the selected Consultant/Firm. The Party selected shall be required to utilize minority, disadvantaged, and women’s business enterprises to the fullest extent possible. The goals of the ALCOSAN’s Minority and Women Business Policy are listed on the ALCOSAN website at www.alcosan.org.

Joey Vallarian

Director of Communications

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) is accepting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications from Individuals and/or Professional Companies who wish to be considered for the following:

ALCOSAN WEBSITE DESIGN

Interested Parties shall submit ten (10) bound paper copies and one electronic copy on a CD in a sealed envelope plainly marked:

Statement of Qualifications

ALCOSAN Website Design

Allegheny County Sanitary Authority

3300 Preble Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15233-1092

Attn: Suzanne Thomas, Procurement Officer

An Informational Meeting will be held at 1:00 pm on July 24, 2018, at the ALCOSAN Auditorium at 3300 Preble Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 to present and clarify the goals and purpose of the Request for Qualifications. All questions should be submitted, in writing, to Suzanne Thomas at Suzanne.thomas@alcosan.org.

ALCOSAN intends to award the services to one consultant or firm to perform all of the services. All submittals must be received no later than 2:00 PM on August 8, 2018 at the ALCOSAN Contracts Department. Please allow time to process through security. If the documents are sent via courier, it is Consultant’s responsibility to ensure the documents have been received. Late submittals will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Additional information and instructions may be obtained by visiting: http://www.alcosan.org/BusinessOpportunities/RFQsRFPs/tabid/182/Default.aspx

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities, disadvantaged and women’s business enterprises to submit qualification statements or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the selected Consultant/Firm. The Party selected shall be required to utilize minority, disadvantaged, and women’s business enterprises to the fullest extent possible. The goals of the ALCOSAN’s Minority and Women Business Policy are listed on the ALCOSAN website at www.alcosan.org.

Joey Vallarian

Director of Communications

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)

ARCHITECTURAL/ENGINEERING SERVICES

for

EXTERIOR IMPROVEMENTS AT HAWKINS VILLAGE

CONTRACT ACHA–1601

The ACHA is currently seeking the services of a qualified architectural firm to provide professional design and construction administration services for Exterior Improvements at Hawkins Village. The project includes new roofing on all buildings including gutters, downspouts and boots as well as selective brick pointing and the installation of new windows with selective entry door replacement. New paved parking areas are to be placed as well, with related landscaping.

Interested firms are requested to respond with written qualifications that demonstrate evidence of the firm’s capabilities, including other information as requested. A detailed package – describing submission requirements, may be obtained after Monday July 16th by contacting Andrew Jamrom A/E Administrator at (412) 402-2464 or ajamrom@achsng.com.

A Pre-Qualification Conference shall be held at the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Board Room, on Tuesday July 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM. All offerors are encouraged to attend the Conference.

Qualifications may be mailed or hand delivered to Andrew Jamrom, Architectural/Engineering Administrator, Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street 12th Floor Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222. Qualification submittals must be received no later than 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday August 28, 2018.

Frank Aggazio

Executive Director

Allegheny County Housing Authority

STADIUM AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

Statement of Net Position

December 31, 2017

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,849,171

Capital assets, net of accumulated depreciation 49,252,947

Restricted assets 9,897,616

Other assets 551,808

Total assets $ 62,551,541

Liabilities and Net Position

Liabilities $ 52,385,558

Net position:

Investment in capital assets, net of related debt 21,491,393

Restricted for capital activity and debt service 8,568,577

Unrestricted (19,894,084)

Total net position 10,165,887

Total Liabilities and net position $ 62,551,444

Statement of Revenues, Expenses and Changes in Net Postion

For the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Revenues:

Parking $ 8,058,829

Gold 1 Garage $ 1,919,315

Interest $ 66,828

Total revenues $ 10,044,973

Expenses:

Salary reimbursement $35,674

Administrative $70,862

Operations and Development $ 2,553,890

Gold 1 Garage $ 2,049,292

Insurance $33,777

Interest $ 622,188

Amortization and depreciation $ 1,945,115

Total expenses $ 7,310,798

Excess of revenues over expenses $ 2,734,171

Non-Operating Revenue (Expenses):

Capital transferred (to) from the Sports and Exhibition Authority $15,624

Gain on sale of land $ 2,164,510

Bond issuance cost $ (380,829)

Development Funds $ (272,405)

Total Non-Operating Revenues (Expenses), net $ 1,526,899

Change in New Position, March 31, 2017 $ 4,261,075

Net Position Beginning of year $ 5,904,809

Net Position End of Year $ 10,165,884

