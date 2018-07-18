Legal Notices 7-18-18

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION
Business Corporation
NOTICE is hereby given that Articles of Incorporation were filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for a non-profit corporation that is to be incorporated under the provisions of the Nonprofit Corporation Law of 1988. The name of the corporation is Caribbean Outreach Mission.
FICTITIOUS NAME
REGISTRATION
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Act of Pennsylvania that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed in the office of the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for the conduct of a nonprofit corporation under the fictitious name of Caribbean Outreach Mission with its principal office or place of business at 1646 Relative Drive; Verona, PA 15147. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration are: RaShawn Baugh; 1646 Relative Drive; Verona, PA 15147.
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) is accepting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications from Individuals and/or Professional Companies who wish to be considered for the following:
ON-CALL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOCIAL MEDIA CONSULTANT
Interested Parties shall submit six (6) bound paper copies and one electronic copy on a CD in a sealed envelope plainly marked:
Statement of Qualifications
On-Call Social Media Services
Allegheny County
Sanitary Authority
3300 Preble Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15233-1092
Attn: Suzanne Thomas, Procurement Officer
An Informational Meeting will be held at 10:00 am on July 23, 2018, at the ALCOSAN Auditorium at 3300 Preble Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 to present and clarify the goals and purpose of the Request for Qualifications. All questions should be submitted, in writing, to Suzanne Thomas at Suzanne.thomas@alcosan.org.
ALCOSAN intends to award the services to one consultant or firm to perform all of the services. All submittals must be received no later than 2:00 PM on August 10, 2018 at the ALCOSAN Contracts Department. Please allow time to process through security. If the documents are sent via courier, it is Consultant’s responsibility to ensure the documents have been received. Late submittals will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Additional information and instructions may be obtained by visiting: http://www.alcosan.org/BusinessOpportunities/RFQsRFPs/tabid/182/Default.aspx
ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities, disadvantaged and women’s business enterprises to submit qualification statements or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the selected Consultant/Firm. The Party selected shall be required to utilize minority, disadvantaged, and women’s business enterprises to the fullest extent possible. The goals of the ALCOSAN’s Minority and Women Business Policy are listed on the ALCOSAN website at www.alcosan.org.
Joey Vallarian
Director of Communications
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) is accepting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications from Individuals and/or Professional Companies who wish to be considered for the following:
ALCOSAN WEBSITE DESIGN
Interested Parties shall submit ten (10) bound paper copies and one electronic copy on a CD in a sealed envelope plainly marked:
Statement of Qualifications
ALCOSAN Website Design
Allegheny County Sanitary Authority
3300 Preble Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15233-1092
Attn: Suzanne Thomas, Procurement Officer
An Informational Meeting will be held at 1:00 pm on July 24, 2018, at the ALCOSAN Auditorium at 3300 Preble Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 to present and clarify the goals and purpose of the Request for Qualifications. All questions should be submitted, in writing, to Suzanne Thomas at Suzanne.thomas@alcosan.org.
ALCOSAN intends to award the services to one consultant or firm to perform all of the services. All submittals must be received no later than 2:00 PM on August 8, 2018 at the ALCOSAN Contracts Department. Please allow time to process through security. If the documents are sent via courier, it is Consultant’s responsibility to ensure the documents have been received. Late submittals will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Additional information and instructions may be obtained by visiting: http://www.alcosan.org/BusinessOpportunities/RFQsRFPs/tabid/182/Default.aspx
ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities, disadvantaged and women’s business enterprises to submit qualification statements or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the selected Consultant/Firm. The Party selected shall be required to utilize minority, disadvantaged, and women’s business enterprises to the fullest extent possible. The goals of the ALCOSAN’s Minority and Women Business Policy are listed on the ALCOSAN website at www.alcosan.org.
Joey Vallarian
Director of Communications
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)
ARCHITECTURAL/ENGINEERING SERVICES
for
EXTERIOR IMPROVEMENTS AT HAWKINS VILLAGE
CONTRACT ACHA–1601
The ACHA is currently seeking the services of a qualified architectural firm to provide professional design and construction administration services for Exterior Improvements at Hawkins Village. The project includes new roofing on all buildings including gutters, downspouts and boots as well as selective brick pointing and the installation of new windows with selective entry door replacement. New paved parking areas are to be placed as well, with related landscaping.
Interested firms are requested to respond with written qualifications that demonstrate evidence of the firm’s capabilities, including other information as requested. A detailed package – describing submission requirements, may be obtained after Monday July 16th by contacting Andrew Jamrom A/E Administrator at (412) 402-2464 or ajamrom@achsng.com.
A Pre-Qualification Conference shall be held at the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Board Room, on Tuesday July 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM. All offerors are encouraged to attend the Conference.
Qualifications may be mailed or hand delivered to Andrew Jamrom, Architectural/Engineering Administrator, Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street 12th Floor Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222. Qualification submittals must be received no later than 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday August 28, 2018.
Frank Aggazio
Executive Director
Allegheny County Housing Authority
STADIUM AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH
Statement of Net Position
December 31, 2017
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,849,171
Capital assets, net of accumulated depreciation 49,252,947
Restricted assets 9,897,616
Other assets 551,808
Total assets $ 62,551,541
Liabilities and Net Position
Liabilities $ 52,385,558
Net position:
Investment in capital assets, net of related debt 21,491,393
Restricted for capital activity and debt service 8,568,577
Unrestricted (19,894,084)
Total net position 10,165,887
Total Liabilities and net position $ 62,551,444
Statement of Revenues, Expenses and Changes in Net Postion
For the Year Ended December 31, 2017
Revenues:
Parking $ 8,058,829
Gold 1 Garage $ 1,919,315
Interest $ 66,828
Total revenues $ 10,044,973
Expenses:
Salary reimbursement $35,674
Administrative $70,862
Operations and Development $ 2,553,890
Gold 1 Garage $ 2,049,292
Insurance $33,777
Interest $ 622,188
Amortization and depreciation $ 1,945,115
Total expenses $ 7,310,798
Excess of revenues over expenses $ 2,734,171
Non-Operating Revenue (Expenses):
Capital transferred (to) from the Sports and Exhibition Authority $15,624
Gain on sale of land $ 2,164,510
Bond issuance cost $ (380,829)
Development Funds $ (272,405)
Total Non-Operating Revenues (Expenses), net $ 1,526,899
Change in New Position, March 31, 2017 $ 4,261,075
Net Position Beginning of year $ 5,904,809
Net Position End of Year $ 10,165,884