Employment Opportunities 7-18-18

Municipal Manager,

Penn Hills, PA

Salary DOQ; exc. benefits. Req. MPA/related field + 10 yrs. progressive administrative experience. Reports to 5-member Mayor and Council. Strong knowledge of municipal management, budget, finances, personnel, labor contract admin.; strong communication, interpersonal, public relations, leadership, decision-making, community and business relation skills. Residency req. within 1 yr. of appt. Resume, cover letter and references to: Manager Search Committee, Municipality of Penn Hills, 102 Duff Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 by July 27, 2018. No telephone inquiries. Emails will not be accepted.

Software Engineer I

Krish InfoTech, Inc. seeks Master’s+1yr./Bachelor’s+5yrs. exp./equiv.: Software Engineer I (KISEI18): Java/J2EE, Python, cobol, jcl, Db2, cics, mysql. Mail resume with job ID to HR: 911 Commerce Dr., Coraopolis, PA 15108. Travel to unanticipated worksites throughout U.S. Foreign equiv. accepted.

Food Pantry Resource Specialist

JFCS Squirrel Hill Food Pantry is hiring a Food Pantry Resource Specialist responsible for assisting clients facing multiple barriers to self-sufficiency and assessing their needs in areas of functioning, such as, psychological, vocational, housing, educational, and social. Apply at www.jfcs.org

Route Analyst-Scheduling

Port Authority is seeking a Route Analyst- Scheduling to assist the Program Managers of Scheduling to provide route analysis and changes and/or development of efficient operating schedules, design of overall routes / service area, production of timetables to meet the needs of Port Authority customers.

Job requirements include:

•BA/BS Degree in Business Administration, Urban Planning or directly related field from an accredited school. Directly related experience may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of two (2) years experience in customer service, planning, scheduling, transit schedules, transit operations and/or service.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of a personal computer with emphasis on database applications.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Word and Excel.

•Ability to read and understand Port Authority schedules and related materials.

•Excellent organizational skills.

•Professional and effective communication skills.

•Valid PA Drivers License.

Preferred attributes:

•Knowledge of Port Authority service areas and routes.

•Experience in computerized GIRO-Hastus Scheduling System.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Danielle Jacobson

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

DJacobson@portauthority.org

EOE

Principal Systems/Software Engineer

Position available at Carnegie Mellon University, David A. Tepper School of Business in Pittsburgh, PA. Resp. for following duties: Design & develop applications using C# & ASP.NET in Sitecore CMS; Design high quality Web pages & maintain content updates of existing Web pages; Troubleshoot server issues as relate to Web pages maintained by this position; Design & maintain efficient relational databases using SQL server; Design & maintain automated processes for maintenance of data contained in SQL database; Modify & test applications, revises, updates current code including trouble shooting, fixing bugs, & improving functionality; Update existing systems to reflect new technology; Maintain applications & processes written in C# or other current Object Oriented languages; Maintain software license renewals for servers, third party web maintenance, & liaison/interface with all outside departments & constituencies. Reqs.: Bachelor’s degree or foreign equiv. degree in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Science or related field. Must have 5 years progressive software development exp. Must be SiteCore certified. Other tech. skills req’d include exp. with C#, ASP.Net, HTML, XML, SQL Server, Sitecore CMS, TFS, TDS. Resumes to: Ms. Jennifer Kukawa, David A. Tepper School of Business, Carnegie Mellon University, 5000 Forbes Avenue, Tepper Building, Suite 4500, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

Assistant Manager of Facilities Systems

Port Authority is seeking an Assistant Manager of Facilities Systems to be responsible for coordinating Facilities Systems activities for the Facilities Systems Department and directly supervise the Facilities Systems first level supervisors. Oversees the Facilities Systems Department in the absence of the Facilities Systems Manager

Job requirements include:

•High School Diploma or G.E.D.

•Associate Degree in a technical discipline from an accredited school.

•Minimum of five (5) years directly related experience in any one of the Facilities Building Systems areas (carpentry, plumbing, equipment repair, electrical or HVAC).

•Minimum of three (3) years supervisory experience.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Excel and Word.

•Willingness and ability to work any shift and pass days.

•Responds to a telephone pager and work related problems on a 24 hour a day basis.

Preferred attributes:

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Microsoft Access and PeopleSoft.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Robyn Taylor

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

RTaylor@portauthority.org

EOE

Secondary Assistant Principal

Twelve-month position, grades 11-12 at Seneca Valley Senior High School available immediately; approximately 1200 students; salary regionally competitive and commensurate with experience; PA Principal K-12 certification required; Experience as a secondary level administrator preferred; requires leadership experience with Professional Learning Communities, metacognitive learning strategies, innovative practices, technologies, and implementing instructional secondary programs. Submit required information to Talent Ed at: www.svsd.net/Employment. Deadline: July 31, 2018. E.O.E.

