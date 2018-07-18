Bids and Proposals 7-18-18

PROPOSALS

The Allegheny County Parks Foundation, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, is accepting proposals for a one-time contract to perform certain professional consultant services to design and engineer a green parking lot in a highly visible location at the intersection of Corrigan Drive and Brownsville Road in South Park. The new green parking solution project will replace an existing 144 space asphalt parking lot in need of improvement and needs to consider site preparation, paving options, parking layout, site lighting with electric service and/or solar power, ADA access, grading, green STWM BMPs, landscape, project sign and other related site improvements through completion of construction documents. Proposals are due July 27, 2018. The RFP can be downloaded at www.acparksfoundation.org/projects

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The Washington County Housing Authority will receive separate, sealed bids for the following prime contracts as follows:

PROJECT #1

PLAYGROUND & PARKING LOT IMPROVEMENTS

VALLEY VIEW TERRACE,

FREDERICK TERRACE,

CALIFORNIA TERRACE

PROJECT #2

OFFICE RENOVATIONS

CRUMRINE TOWER

A certified check or bank draft payable to the Washington County Housing Authority, a US Government Bond or satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the Bidder and acceptable sureties in the amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the bid shall be submitted with each bid.

Bids will be received no later than 1:30PM/EST, FRIDAY, AUGUST 10, 2018 at Washington County Housing Authority, 100 Crumrine Tower, Franklin Street, Washington, PA 15301 at which time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be held by the Housing Authority for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days prior to contract award.

Project #1 Pre-Bid Meeting: 9:00AM/EST, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Interested parties are to meet at Frederick Terrace, 747 Crawford Road, Fredericktown, PA

Project #2 Pre-Bid Meeting: 1:30PM/EST ON Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Interested parties are to meet at Crumrine Tower, Franklin Street, Washington, PA.

Plans, specifications and contract documents may be examined at the following location:

The Pennsylvania

Builders Exchange

1813 North Franklin Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

or obtained through the office of the Architect, Shaeffer & Madama, Inc., 57 Fourteenth Street, Wheeling, WV 26003. A CD containing PDF’s of all bidding documents may be obtained for a $25.00 non-refundable payment.

The work to be performed under this contract is a Section 3 Project under provisions of the Housing & Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended, and must, to the greatest extent feasible, provide opportunities for training and employment for lower-income residents of the project and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are located in, or owned by, Washington County residents. Particular attention is directed to requirements of Executive Order 11246, 11625 and 12138, as well as Section 3 requirements, as set forth in the Specifications.

The Washington County Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any informality in the bidding.

STEPHEN K. HALL

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT

PUBLICATION DATE: July 15, 2018

1. The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh (“Authority”) shall accept sealed bids for the performance of the work described below (the “Work”) at its offices at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222, until 3:00 p.m. local time on Monday, August 13, 2018.

2. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The project entails the removal of an existing sump pump motor, controls, wiring and associated piping apparatuses and replacing with a new energy efficient pump, motor and related components.

3. The Instructions to Bidders, including the Form of Bid, and General Conditions, may be obtained after 3:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at the Authority’s office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222 or on the Authority’s website at www.pittsburghparking.

4. A pre-bid conference will be held at the Authority’s office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222 at 1:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, July 26, 2018. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to provide additional detail regarding the Work. The information provided at the pre-bid conference will be essential in preparing a bid to perform the Work. Persons or entities that intend to submit bids to perform the Work are required to send to the pre-bid conference at least one representative who will understand the information presented at the pre-bid conference in a manner that allows such information to be incorporated in the preparation of the bid to perform the Work. It is expected that the representative who attends the pre-bid conference will be experienced in construction matters and employed by the bidder in a supervisory capacity.

5. Sealed bids received prior to the deadline will be publicly opened and read at 3:00 p.m. local time on Monday, August 13, 2018.

6. The Authority reserves the right to in its sole discretion, (i) change, at any time prior to the bid deadline at 3:00 p.m. local time on Monday, August 13, 2018 the Contract Documents; (ii) waive any defect, irregularities, or informality in any or all submitted bids; and (iii) reject any or all submitted bids.

David G. Onorato

Executive Director

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

July 11, 2018

The Office of the County Controller of Allegheny County, Room 104, Court House, Pittsburgh, PA., will receive separate and sealed Bids until 11:00 A.M. prevailing local time, Wednesday, August 1, 2018, and a representative of the Department of Public Works will open and read the Proposals in the Gold Room, Room 410, Court House, Pittsburgh, PA., one-half hour later, 11:30 A.M., for the following:

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

REPAIR AND RESURFACING OF GREENSBURG PIKE

NORTH VERSAILLES TOWNSHIP

COUNTY PROJECT NO. 4136-0206

As a prospective bidder please note the following general Project information regarding Pre-Bid Information, Bidding Requirements, and Contract Conditions. See the Project Manual and Drawings for detailed information, responsibilities and instructions.

PRE-BID INFORMATION: Purchase and/or view the Proposal, Specifications and Drawings at the Office of the Contract Manager, Room 504, County Office Building, Pittsburgh, PA. The non-refundable charge for the Proposal and a disc containing the Specifications and Drawings is $107.00 (includes sales tax). The Contract Manager will accept only check or money order to the “COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY” in that amount and WILL NOT ACCEPT CASH OR EXTEND CREDIT.

Prospective bidders may request to have bid documents mailed. An additional fee of $16.05 (includes sales tax), for handling costs for each requested proposal must be paid in advance. The fee must be received at the Office of the Contract Manager prior to the mailing of any documents.

The Department of Public Works will hold a Pre-Bid Meeting on July 19, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. in Room 505 County Office Building.

Further details of this Project, Bidding Requirements, and Contract Conditions are available on the Allegheny County Website (www.alleghenycounty.us); click Government, Public Works and Facilities Management, Public Works, Bids and Proposals.

Chelsa Wagner

Controller

County of Allegheny

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

CONTRACT NO. 1692

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority is soliciting Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1692, FURNISHING AND DELIVERING POLYMER FOR CENTRIFUGE DEWATERING SYSTEM. Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M., Prevailing Time, Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at the office of the Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. The Bids will then be publicly opened and read.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Proposals or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the successful bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority or women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

To be considered eligible to Bid on this Contract, the Bidder must be the manufacturer of one of the emulsion polymer products recently pre-qualified by the Authority following trials held in response to the Legal Notice of June 22, 2018.

Documents pertaining to the submission of Bids are available at the Engineering office of the Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Bid Security shall be furnished by providing with the Bid a Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of $50,000.00. The Successful Bidder shall be required to furnish a Performance Bond in the amount of $500,000.00.

Any questions regarding the Contract Documents should be directed to Elizabeth A. Joyce, Project Engineer II at (412) 734-8719, or e-mailed to elizabeth.joyce@

.alcosan.org.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any informality in any Bid and to accept any Bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

Kimberly Kennedy, P.E.

Director, Engineering and Construction

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

AND PROPOSALS –

COMPREHENSIVE RECREATION AND OPEN SPACE PLAN

A. PURPOSE AND SCOPE

Prepare a Comprehensive Plan for the City of Duquesne that identifies the methods, resources, implementation, and evaluations to establish goals and policies to guide future growth and development of recreational sites within the City. It will consist of an inventory of existing park facilities, site assessments, analysis of issues and community needs, public participation, goals and objectives, and establishing specific recommendations to City administration, council, and staff.

B. IDEA PLAN WOULD INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING PROJECTS:

Fields, Parks, and Playgrounds

Residential Housing

Business Complex Centers

Government Buildings and Centers

Recreation Centers

Medical Facilities

Marina’s and Aquatic Centers

Arcade and Movie Theatres

Sports Centers – Basketball, Baseball, Tennis, etc.

Public High Schools and Libraries

Performing Arts and Showcase Centers

B. TIMELINE (Subject to Change)

Request distributed July 13, 2018.

Questions regarding proposals due by July 20, 2018.

Responses to all questions due by July 27, 2018.

Proposal reviews completed by August 31, 2018.

Recommendations to City Council September 11, 2018.

C. SEND RESPONSES TO:

City of Duquesne

ATTN: Mayor Nickole Nesby

12 South Second Street

Duquesne, PA 15110

412-469-0544 phone

412-469-3795 fax

nnesby@duquesnepa.us

