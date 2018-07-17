United Way’s 5th Annual BUILD-A-BIKE

United Way of Southwestern PA hosted its fifth annual Build-A-Bike in partnership with Williams, June 21, at the Heinz Field UPMC Club. The event provided team-building opportunities to local volunteers, including 75 teams of 400 volunteers. The professionals constructed bikes alongside participating youth ages 8 to 10 from the Pittsburgh area, teaching the impact of teamwork and physical activity. When the bikes were completed, they were then inspected, tested by experts and presented to the youth to keep.

Other activities during the afternoon event included trivia on bike safety, physical activity, and fossil fuels and practice locking up their bikes.

United Way is dedicated to helping local youth succeed by providing opportunities that teach the importance of health, good nutrition and physical activity.

